First flight test for US Air Force’s air-launched hypersonic booster didn’t go as planned

Valerie Insinna
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The first rocket booster test of the U.S. Air Force’s hypersonic AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon failed when the vehicle did not launch during an April 5 flight.

During tests over Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of California, a B-52 Stratofortress bomber attempted to launch the ARRW booster vehicle. However, “the test missile was not able to complete its launch sequence” and the bomber returned to Edwards Air Force Base, California, with the test vehicle, the Air Force said in a statement.

The service plans to study the missile to understand why it didn’t launch, then make alterations and attempt to fire it in a future test, the service said.

“The ARRW program has been pushing boundaries since its inception and taking calculated risks to move this important capability forward,” said Brig. Gen. Heath Collins, the Air Force’s program executive officer for its armaments directorate. “While not launching was disappointing, the recent test provided invaluable information to learn from and continue ahead. This is why we test.”

Aside from demonstrating the safe separation of the ARRW booster from the B-52 during the April 5 test, the Air Force had intended to evaluate the performance of the missile at operational speeds through ignition and the boost phase, as well as simulate the separation of the booster from the glide vehicle.

The test was carried out by the 419th Flight Test Squadron and the Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force at Edwards AFB.

Hypersonic and directed-energy weapons: Who has them, and who’s winning the race in the Asia-Pacific?

The ARRW test missile was delivered to the base on March 1, the service said in a March 5 release, and the first booster test flight was due to follow aboard a B-52 bomber “in the next 30 days.”

“The BTF-1 test vehicle is complete and is progressing through ground testing to verify its readiness for flight. The team has successfully dealt with COVID challenges and resolved technical findings not uncommon in a first-of-a-kind weapon system. We have minimized schedule delays while maintaining a laser focus on engineering rigor,” Collins said then, according to the news release.

The service plans to conduct additional booster and all-up-round test flights throughout 2021. The ARRW program previously flew seven captive carriage flight tests, where the weapon is carried by an aircraft but not released, allowing for the service to collect data on how the weapon impacts the flight profile of the aircraft.

The Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth up to $480 million for ARRW development activities in 2018, including the critical design review, testing and production readiness support.

In fiscal 2021, Congress allotted $386 million to the Air Force for hypersonic prototyping — an increase of $5 million over the service’s budget request. But that funding came with sacrifices. Last year, the Air Force announced that it would cancel a separate hypersonic weapons program, the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon also produced by Lockheed, due to budget constraints that forced the service to downselect to a single effort.

Although the HCSW program had shown promise, ARRW had a more “unique glide body design” when compared to HCSW or some of the other hypersonic weapons under development by the Navy and Army, a service spokeswoman said at the time.

Both ARRW and HCSW are boost glide hypersonic weapons, which fly just below space, but the service is also interested in hypersonic cruise missiles that would be able to take a flight path with lower trajectories.

Recommended Stories

  • The US Air Force says the Valkyrie drone launched another drone in a first for the aircraft

    On its sixth flight test, the Valkyrie drone also flew higher and faster than it had in previous tests.

  • Valkyrie drone launches even smaller drone from inside payload bay

    In its sixth flight test, the Valkyrie released a payload while in flight for the first time.

  • Russia is dialing up its military space ambitions

    Russia is staging shows of military might in orbit as its civil and commercial space sector loses its longstanding edge. Why it matters: These demonstrations threaten to undermine responsible behavior in space, and could put U.S. military — and possibly commercial — assets in orbit at risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. in particular relies on space-based tools for situational awareness, communications, intelligence gathering and other key aspects of warfighting. Driving the news: Russia has steadily been building its military capabilities in orbit, according to a pair of reports about space weapons released last week.According to the reports — from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Secure World Foundation — Russia performed multiple tests of anti-satellite weapons in 2020. One of the most notable was the nation's use of a satellite that appeared to fly close to a U.S. spy satellite before moving away and firing a projectile not far from another, unrelated Russian satellite.Other nations, like China and India, have also tested their own military capabilities in orbit in past years, including developing jamming technologies and anti-satellite missiles.The big picture: Russia's capabilities aren't necessarily new, but the nation's most recent testing of its space weapons has some experts concerned that these types of tests will just inflame tensions in orbit."If you look at what's actually happening, the Russians have been extremely active, and much more so than I think even the Chinese have been," Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation told Axios.Russia also seemingly has less to lose in space if these types of tests become the norm by comparison to a nation like the U.S., which relies more than any other country on expensive assets in orbit for warfighting.The intrigue: Russia's space industry and civil space program have faced headwinds in recent years, from budget shortfalls to launch failures to competition from SpaceX and others. And with the International Space Station program coming to an end in the coming years, Russia's close ties in space with the U.S. are fraying. Military space operations appear to be the area where Russia is hoping to maintain its prestige, Samson added.The nation is focusing many of its military efforts — including inspecting that U.S. spy satellite — in low-Earth orbit (LEO), the part of space where many commercial satellite constellations function. "This kind of unusual behavior is more concerning, especially as the United States commercial industry looks to really invest and grow its presence in LEO," Kaitlyn Johnson of CSIS told Axios.Yes, but: No nation has used destructive capabilities against their enemies in orbit, instead opting to test kinetic weapons on their own defunct satellites or in empty parts of space. Countries likely won't use those capabilities unless they're at war and conflicts have escalated, instead opting for electronic means of jamming satellites or intercepting signals from enemy spacecraft, according to experts in space security.The concern isn't necessarily that Russia or other nations will use its military capabilities in orbit to start wars, but that these tools could be used once conflicts have already broken out on the ground."What happens in space reflects what's going on on the ground," Samson said. "So if there's increased potential for conflict in space, that wouldn't be happening independent of increased head-butting on the ground."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Genesis broke a world record for the most drones in the sky

    Hyundai's Genesis brand just broke a world record for the most drones airborne at the same time, putting 3,281 UAVs in the air for a publicity stunt.

  • Nuclear deal is a ‘great danger’ to the Middle East, could ‘supercharge’ Iran into a nuclear power: John Hannah

    The former national security advisor to VP Cheney expresses concern over talks to reenter the Iran nuclear deal.

  • DNC chair: Democratic brand 'tarnished'

    Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison says his party must 'battle the damage' from movements including ‘Defund the police.’ U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania with reaction.

  • Lockheed names new head of F-35 program

    As Lockheed Martin looks to lower F-35 sustainment costs, it is turning to a familiar face.

  • White Sox tie Angels with wacky dropped third strike sequence

    Check out the wacky dropped third strike play that allowed the White Sox to score multiple runs in Sunday night's game against the Angels.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • The viral 'white boy summer' meme is the latest confusing stunt from Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks' controversial son

    Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who once defended use of the N-word, recently went viral with the 'white boy summer' meme.

  • North Las Vegas mayor leaves Dems to join GOP

    Mayor John Lee of Nevada discusses why he's joining the Republican Party on 'Fox & Friends.'

  • Former TCU football player turns himself in on family violence charge in Dallas

    Gladney is facing a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault.

  • Game Recap: Suns 133, Rockets 130

    Led by Devin Bookers 36 points, six rebounds and six assists, the Suns defeated the Rockets, 133-130. Additionally for the Suns, Deandre Ayton tallied 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Chris Paul added 19 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in the victory. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 35-14 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 13-37.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott refuses to throw Rangers' first pitch after MLB moves All-Star Game in voting rights protest

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott won't throw the first pitch of the Texas Rangers All-Star Game in protest over MLB's stance on voter suppression laws.

  • They’re obsessed with trains. Will Biden bring them Nirvana?

    Three rail superfans gathered on Zoom to take in the president’s remarks last week. They geeked out quickly.

  • Russia detains Navalny supporters outside prison holding Kremlin critic

    Russian police detained nine people outside a prison holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday as a small group of his supporters came to the facility and authorities turned away a doctor who tried to see him. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. On Tuesday, Anastasiya Vasilyeva, a Navalny ally who leads a doctors' trade union that authorities see as opposition activists, said she had not come to protest.

  • Stanton-ian grand slam in bleachers leads Yanks over O's 7-0

    Giancarlo Stanton turned on a 92 mph pitch from Shawn Armstrong and sent the ball soaring over the visitors’ bullpen and into Yankee Stadium's left-bleachers. The small crowd at New York's first night game of the season buzzed. Stanton's eighth career grand slam carried the New York over Baltimore 7-0 Monday night and handed the Orioles their first loss this season.

  • Frederick, Maryland, shooting suspect – a Navy medic – is gunned down at Fort Detrick after two wounded at industrial park

    2 people were critically wounded in a shooting spree at an industrial park in Frederick, Maryland, before the suspect was fatally shot at Fort Detrick.

  • Jordan Spieth arrives at the Masters after critical win in Texas: 'I feel on the right path'

    "When you're coming in form, it's a good feeling when you arrive here."

  • U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some 50 members of Congress on Monday urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to seek removal of 25% tariffs on American Whiskey imposed by the European Union and Britain in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. The bipartisan group of House of Representatives members, led by Democrat John Yarmuth and Republican Andy Barr, both of Kentucky, warned that these tariffs, first imposed in June 2018 and scheduled to double to 50% on June 1, are damaging an American export success story. "Since the tariffs were imposed, our American Whiskey exports to the EU have declined by 37% and to the UK by 53%," the lawmakers wrote in a letter.