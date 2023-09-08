First floating wind farm in Wales delayed over funding

Plans for Wales' first floating wind farm will be delayed by one year as UK government funding is too low, the firm behind the plans says.

Blue Gem Wind did not bid for a UK government contract, a decision which industry voices said was a "huge wake-up call" for Westminster.

Erebus windfarm, which was due to be commissioned in 2026, has the potential to create 10,000 jobs in Wales.

The UK government confirmed no offshore wind projects were given contracts.

The contracts offered by UK government involve setting a price for the electricity generated, sometimes referred to as an energy tariff.

The scheme aims to offer contracts on a 15-year term to stabilise traditionally volatile energy prices, while allowing developers to secure the financing and private investment they need to build the projects.

But Blue Gem Wind said a huge increase in costs meant the money on offer was not enough to make it worthwhile to bid.

Erebus, which is planned to be located 40km (25 miles) off the coast of Pembrokeshire, forms a central plank of the Welsh government's renewable energy targets.

A Blue Gem Wind spokesperson said: "Blue Gem Wind can confirm a decision was made to not enter the CfD process which opened in March 2023.

"Well-known global factors that have significantly increased supply chain costs in the last 18 months, combined with deploying floating technology in a region that has not previously supported offshore wind, have created a challenging environment."

The company said was still hopeful to get the plans off the ground.

"A potential delivery strategy for Erebus is currently being developed which will have to fully consider future plans for CfD Allocation Rounds and we will continue to work with the relevant departments in UK government," the firm added.

The UK government said the lack of bids for new offshore wind projects was "in line with similar results in countries including Germany and Spain" and said it was a result of "the global rise in inflation and the impact on supply chains which presented challenges for projects participating in this round".

"However, the industry remains a British success story, with the government committed to its ambition of securing 50GW of offshore wind capacity and 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030," the UK government spokesperson added.

'Incredibly disappointed'

The industry body RenewableUK Cymru said it was "incredibly disappointed" at the news and said the industry had warned the government that the price being offered was not good enough.

Director of RenewableUK Cymru Jess Hooper said: "As Wales' first floating offshore wind project, Erebus is entirely dependent on this form of revenue support to succeed, and the success of Erebus is critically important not only to Wales and the wider South West region, but also for the UK government's own floating offshore wind targets.

"This result will now delay investment decisions for developers, supply chain companies, ports and infrastructure, all with knock-on effects. "

Erebus would be the third floating offshore wind farm in the UK, but the estimated 100 megawatts of energy which could be generated by the project is more than double the others.

While traditional offshore wind turbines are built into the sea bed with fixed foundations, floating turbines sit on large floating steel structures which are then tethered to the seabed.

This allows the turbines to be placed further out at sea in locations with higher winds.