First Fly Eye reconnaissance drones arrive in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  Mykhailo Fedorov
    Ukrainian politician

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 12:11

The first control complex and four Fly Eye drones, which will go to the front today, arrived in Ukraine as part of the "Army of Drones" project.

Source: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, on Telegram; Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "In total, more than 751 million hryvnias have been raised for the "Drone Army" project through the United24 [Ukrainian fundraising] platform. For the first 260 million of the donated funds, contracts were signed for the purchase of two control stations and 20 Fly Eye drones, 78 Matrice multicopters, as well as two ground systems for 20 Warmate attack kamikaze drones".

For Reference: Fly Eye drones are high-tech drones that help track enemy activity and change military strategies.

These drones can reach speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour. They can be launched from the hand. They are compatible with Western missile and artillery complexes, which use an automated fire control system to effectively identify targets.

Background: At the beginning of July, the United24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Information announced the launch of the "Army of Drones" project. This is a programme that includes the systematic purchase of drones, their repair and operational replacement, as well as a pilot training course.

