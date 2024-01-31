First Friday to celebrate heroes

Jan. 30—Join Odessa Arts First Friday ODTX and Downtown Odessa, Inc. this Friday for a celebration of historic legends, comic book icons, and everyday heroes in Odessa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Odessa.

First Friday T-Shirts Giveaway: Spend $20 or more at any local shop or restaurant during the event hours, and show your receipt at the Odessa Arts booth located in the courtyard beside the Copper Rose building to receive a free First Friday T-shirt.

Participating Businesses:

Copper Key Gift, 501 N. Grant Ave.: Open extended hours for a UTPB student artist showcase!

Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave.:

— Lobby: The Sweet Shrink will be selling cookies.

— Basement: Retro Game Hall will be open for extended hours and hosting tabletop and video games night.

Ector Co. Library, 321 W. 5th St.: Visit the library from 5 — 6:30 p.m. where Jeramey Kraatz will be signing copies of The Cloak Society.

Homemade Wines, 400 N. Texas Ave.: Comic-themed painting class with Mariah's Party and Paint on the Go.

Isy's Fine Jewelry, 409 N. Grant Ave.: Build-Your-Own Valentine's pendant.

JoAnn's on 5th Flowers, 610 W. 5th St.: Make a Galentine's floral purse.

M Elemental Therapeutics, 419 N. Jackson Ave.: Enjoy a singing bowls demonstration and a lip balm giveaway.

McJack's General Store, 411 N. Grant Ave.: Stop in to make a Thank You card for our local heroes at Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue.

NV Apples, 606 W. 5th: Make a sweetheart tray that will include a delicious candy apple.

Odessa Marriott, 305 E. 5th St.: Come enjoy live Jazz music in the lobby and drink specials.

Patrick Clay's Tavern, 418 N. Grant Ave.: $30 tattoos at Evil Ink Tattoos.

Rooster's Diner, 615 N. Sam Houston Ave.: Drink specials from 6 — 9 p.m.

Sacrificial Needle Tattoo, 1500 N. Grant Ave.: Local vendor market, live art demonstrations, and $40 fine line tattoos and additional tattoo and piercing specials.

Simplee Posh, 516 N. Grant Ave.: Valentine's outfits are 15% off and hair bows for $4.99!

Skalicky Ballet, 118 E. 8th St.: Skalicky will host a free 30-minute ballet class from 6 — 6:30 p.m.

Starbucks Downtown, 305 E. 5th St.: Free typewriter poetry.

Torchy's Tacos, 306 E. 5th St.: Caricature artist on the patio.

*Line up schedule to change.