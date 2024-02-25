First Friday, Pearls and Pants Brunch headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Two-day celebration headed to CSRA to honor Dr. Sctonda Kelly Gordon on 32 years of ministry and media.

The festivities include a gospel concert on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Crown Kingdom Cultural Center on 720 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. It will feature renowned artists like Vashawn Mitchell, Eartha Edwards, Alma Sherman, WRC3, Brian Macintosh, and B Chase Williams & Sahbach.

The second day, March 2, ends with a Pearls and Pants Empowerment Brunch at Seeds of Hope Family Worship at 107 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta. That event starts at 10 a.m. Apostle Sybil Sloan is the Guest Infuser.

All events are free to the community.

Dr. Sctonda Kelly Gordon joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about what you can expect.

