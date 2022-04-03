First fuel ship allowed in Yemen's Hodeida as part of truce

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A tanker carrying badly needed fuel arrived in Yemen’s blockaded port of Hodeida on Sunday, as a cease-fire meant to stop the fighting in the war-torn country for two months entered its first full day.

The truce agreement, which took effect Saturday evening, allows for shipments of fuel to arrive in Hodeida and for passenger flights to resume from the airport in the capital of Sanaa. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are held by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The agreement comes after a significant escalation in hostilities in recent weeks that saw the Houthis claim several attacks across the country’s borders, targeting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Essam al-Motwakel, spokesman for the Houthi-run oil corporation, said the Saudi-led coalition allowed the vessel — carrying mazut, a low-quality fuel oil — into the port at Hodeida. The port handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

He called on U.N. envoy Hans Grundberg, to work with the coalition and accelerate the arrival of other vessels to ease a longtime fuel crisis in Houthi-held areas.

During the two-month truce, the Saudi-led coalition will allow 18 vessels carrying fuel into the port of Hodeida, and two commercial flights a week from the Yemeni capital to Jordan and Egypt, according to a copy of the truce obtained by The Associated Press.

The U.N. envoy has called for both sides to agree on opening roads around Taiz and other provinces, the cease-fire document said. Taiz, which remains partially held by the forces fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government, has been blockaded by the Houthis for years.

“The success of this initiative will depend on the warring parties’ continued commitment to implementing the truce agreement with its accompanying humanitarian measures,” Grundberg said Saturday in announcing the truce had taken effect.

The U.N.-announced cease-fire, supported by both sides, is the first time since 2018 that the two sides have publicly agreed on such an initiative. At a meeting in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, leaders set a framework that called for a halt in fighting in Hodeida and an exchange of more than 15,000 prisoners. The deal, seen as an important first step toward ending the conflict, was never fully implemented.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

The war in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, according to a database project that tracks violence.

Recommended Stories

  • Electrified cars overtake petrol models in French Q1 sales

    Sales of new electrified vehicles in France overtook petrol-powered equivalents for the first time in the first quarter, a major milestone for lower-emission vehicles amid high prices at petrol pumps and government subsidies for electrified models. Overall, French new car sales fell in the first quarter and recorded their tenth straight month of declines with an almost 20% drop in March, as the auto industry struggles to with supply chain issues including a global shortage of semiconductor chips. A spokesperson for the PFA said due to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and shortages of some components, it was not possible to provide a forecast for French new car sales in 2022.

  • Israel, UAE finalise 'milestone' free trade deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry and the UAE foreign trade minister said on Friday after formally establishing ties in 2020. The UAE and Israel have between $600 million and $700 million in bilateral trade, UAE's economy minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said in September.

  • I’m Being Held Captive in England by the U.S. Government

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyI’m being held captive in England by the U.S. government.On the day my wife and I were to fly home from London after a brief visit, we took a COVID-19 test, as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to travel to the U.S. The United States will not allow anyone to fly into the country who has tested positive for COVID, and it is up to the airlines to enforce that.My wife’s test was negative.My test was positive.She

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to Ukraine's east

    Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country Saturday after Russian troops pulled out, leaving behind landmines and a trail of bodies, per Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.Driving the news: Russia's military was regrouping for fights in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian troops regained complete control of the capital region for the first time since Putin's forces began their invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • What is aphasia, disorder Bruce Willis was diagnosed with, and how is it treated?

    Disorder has been ‘impacting’ Willis’ ‘cognitive abilities,’ his family says

  • Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance U.S. security

    The USS Delaware is a nuclear attack submarine.

  • Speech and debate students say Ketanji Brown Jackson aced her Supreme Court confirmation hearing

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's handling of Senate confirmation hearing wins high marks from school debaters who view her as one of their own

  • Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman's execution

    During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah's injuries. As her April 27 execution date nears, Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence, along with growing public support — including from jurors who now doubt the conviction and from more than half the Texas House of Representatives — will persuade the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence.

  • How Russia is turning into North Korea

    The young, blonde prosecutor sat stiffly at her desk as Kazan’s local television news cameras rolled. “I can confirm that we have apprehended an individual in possession of one 50kg bag of sugar, which he was selling above market prices,” the uniformed spokeswoman intoned gravely. The next shot was of the sugar-speculating criminal himself, a paunchy middle-aged man filmed with a hidden camera standing next to the open boot of a car with the incriminating bag in plain sight.

  • Putin Stoops to Shocking New Low in Humiliating Retreat From Kyiv

    Genya Savilov/AFP via GettyDespite retreating from Kyiv in a perfunctory display of de-escalating tensions, Russian forces are leaving landmines in their wake, and civilians have been found executed—some with their hands tied behind their backs, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. “Bucha, Kyiv region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by Russian soldiers lie in the streets. These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such

  • Russian Troops Dead After Getting ‘Treated’ to Poisoned Meals, Ukraine Officials Say

    Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / FacebookIn a show of hospitality, Ukrainian citizens in the besieged region of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops to local delicacies—laced with poison. At least two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died immediately after eating stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a town about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in a

  • Shaken at First, Many Russians Now Rally Behind Putin's Invasion

    The stream of anti-war letters to a lawmaker in St. Petersburg, Russia, has dried up. Some Russians who had criticized the Kremlin have turned into cheerleaders for the war. Those who publicly oppose it have found the word “traitor” scrawled on their apartment door. Five weeks into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that the Russian public’s initial shock has given way to a mix of support for their troops and anger at the West. On television, entertainment shows have

  • GOP Rep. McClain falsely claimed that Trump caught Osama bin Laden. The Al Qaeda leader was killed during the first Obama administration, when Trump was still hosting a game show.

    "When President Trump was in office, we didn't have a war, and I think he made three peace treaties," McClain said. "Caught Osama –Osama bin Laden and Soleimani, Al Baghdadi."

  • A former Trump official said 'you knew your day was wrecked' when Ginni Thomas showed up at the White House, report says

    Ginni Thomas presented Trump with lists of suggested hires, including "infamous bigots and conspiracy theorists," the Daily Beast reported.

  • Cawthorn in response to controversy over podcast comments: ‘Human nature is fallen’

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) did not appear to back down from controversial comments he made on a podcast last month, saying in a statement released on Friday that he was “calling out corruption.” “Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington. It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp,” Cawthorn wrote.…

  • Trump again repeated the claim that he won Michigan's 'Man of the Year' award. The award does not exist.

    "They named me the Man of the Year in Michigan," Trump said, once again repeating the claim that he won an award which doesn't exist.

  • Weed Has Been Legalized Across America

    The House has voted to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, decriminalizing weed across the country.

  • Trump worried about John Kelly monitoring his calls on the White House switchboard and told people to hang up and call him on his cell: report

    While serving as Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly monitored the White House switchboard to see who was calling the former president, reports said.

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes loses Washington Post defamation appeal

    In a 3-0 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said Nunes "does not point to a single statement" that was false or defamatory on its face in the February 2020 article about Russia's desire for Trump to win a second White House term. Nunes "failed to plausibly allege a claim of defamation," the court said.

  • A former Russian official now working with an opposition leader says Putin could lose his grasp on power in a few months

    Vladimir Milov said, Putin can hang on for some more time but a few months down the line, more people "inside the system" will question his policies.