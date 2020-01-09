The first full moon of 2020 - known as the wolf moon - will rise Friday night

The first full moon of the year – known as the wolf moon – will shine in the night sky on Friday

At the same time, a "penumbral" lunar eclipse will be visible in some parts of the world.

While we'll see the full moon here in the U.S., most of us won't see the eclipse.

"Unfortunately for people in the Americas, the eclipse will take place during the daytime and will be over by the time the moon climbs above the horizon," AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said.

The only exception is for folks in Alaska and in far eastern Atlantic Canada, he said.

Weather permitting, folks across the world should be able to see the eclipse, including people in Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe, AccuWeather said.

Not as spectacular – or noticeable – as a total lunar eclipse, a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the outer part of Earth’s shadow, known as the penumbra, according to EarthSky.org.

The outer shadow of the Earth blocks part of the sun's rays from reaching the moon, making it appear slightly darker than usual.

About 35% of all eclipses are of the penumbral type, which can be difficult to detect even with a telescope, according to eclipse expert Fred Espenak.

Another 30% are partial eclipses, which are easy to see with the unaided eye. The final 35% or so are total eclipses, and these are quite extraordinary events to behold, Espenak said.

Friday's eclipse is the first of four penumbral lunar eclipses that will be visible on Earth this year, NASA said. Only the third (on July 5) and fourth (on Nov. 29) eclipses will be visible in the U.S., according to NASA.

January's full moon is known as the wolf moon: “The full moon for January was called the full wolf moon because wolves were more often heard at this time,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said. “(W)olves do tend to howl more often during winter months, and generally howl to define territory, locate pack members, and gather for hunting.”

Other nicknames for January’s full moon include the cold moon, the old moon and the great spirit moon.

For millennia, people across the world, including Native Americans, named each month's full moon after nature’s cues.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Full moon 2020: First wolf moon, lunar eclipse will happen Jan. 10