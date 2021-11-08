First full week of testimony starts in Ahmaud Arbery killing: How to watch live from the court

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The first full week of testimony started Monday in the trial of the three men charged in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery early last year.

Arbery was fatally shot in February 2020 in Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were charged with murder and other crimes two months after the incident, following the release of cellphone video shot by Bryan of the killing.

A jury that includes only one person of color was selected Wednesday night – more than two weeks after attorneys began working through an initial pool of hundreds of would-be jurors, many of whom had a personal connection to the case.

What date did the trial start

The jury selection process started Oct. 18, 2021, and it took 2 1/2-week to pick from a pool of 1,000 from Glynn County, where about 1 in every 62 registered voters received summons. The selection was stymied because many prospective jurors said they had formed strong opinions about the case, knew some of the parties involved, or were fearful of facing repercussions if their identity was to be made public.

It was not immediately clear which members of the panel were designated as jurors versus alternates, but attorneys in the courtroom Wednesday stated the one Black juror was seated on the jury.

The first full week of testimony started Nov. 8.

