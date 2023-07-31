First-generation university graduates earn 10pc more than peers, study finds

Students with family members who attended university started on £27k - istock

Graduates who were the first in their family to go to university have a 10 per cent higher average starting salary than those who were not the first to attend, a survey has found.

Universities UK (UUK) commissioned two surveys with more than 3,500 UK graduates and a similar number of business leaders to “quantify” the value of going to university.

It found that graduates with no prior family history of going to university earned an average starting salary of £30,111, some 8.5 per cent more than the average starting salary of those whose family members attended university before them (£27,754).

Nearly 60 per cent of business leaders who were the first in their family to attend university said it helped them become senior faster while 51 per cent said it helped fast-track their career, according to UUK.

Tamzin Lena Burch, a University of Derby graduate who was first in her family to attend university, said the experience allowed her to “unlock” her potential.

“Going to university changed the trajectory of my life, which you’d expect it would,” she said.

“For me, as a first-generation, neurodiverse student from a working-class background with no A-levels, university steered me onto a path I had no idea was possible for me to take.

“I’m now a first-class graduate with a marketing job in financial services and a whole new appreciation for education - I am privileged that my potential was able to be unlocked.

“My degree, along with the plethora of work experience I gained through my supportive university, has gifted me with the career stability I have always sought.”

The surveys found 78 per cent of graduates and 71 per cent of business leaders who were first-generation university students said that attending opened doors into companies for them.

Ms Sterne said: “This new research clearly demonstrates the value that graduates benefit from when they go to university in the UK.

“The benefits captured by this research are numerous - from job security and career ambitions, to earnings and social mobility.

“Ultimately, what this research demonstrates is that our universities play a powerful role in helping graduates forge successful career paths that can help return the UK economy to growth and continue to power our public services.”

The surveys were conducted by Censuswide among 3,505 UK graduates between June 16 and June 26 and 3,506 business leaders across the UK between June 16 and June 27.

