First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

Bailey Aldridge
An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged.

Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.

Both are charged with “trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy.” Detectives said they found more than 4 pounds of meth during the investigation.

The two are in the U.S. on visas, according to police.

No other information about their arrests had been released Sunday, March 20.

Lindsay Whitley, a Cumberland County Schools spokesperson, told The Fayetteville Observer that the allegations against Chambers are related to off-campus drug-trafficking and that students were not aware of the arrest, which did not occur on school grounds.

“District officials learned about the arrest after the instructional day had ended and the employee had already left campus,” Whitley said, according to the outlet.

Whitley told WRAL that school officials are taking the situation seriously and cooperating with the investigation.

“While these allegations are very disappointing, they do not overshadow the work that our employees do on a daily basis to help students succeed in the classroom and beyond,” Whitley said, according to the TV station. “Prior to hiring employees, the district conducts extensive background checks and provides ethics training to employees once hired.”

Whitley told The Fayetteville Observer that “(Chambers) is prohibited from returning to campus and having contact with students and staff at this time.”

Fayetteville is about 65 miles south of Raleigh.

