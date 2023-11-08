First group of 43 Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, reports that the first group of 43 Ukrainian citizens has been successfully evacuated from the Gaza Strip

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter; Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook

Quote: "They [evacuated citizens of Ukraine – ed.] are now safe in Egypt, where Ukrainian diplomats are providing them with the necessary assistance."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian side helped to evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova.

"The evacuation continues. Our embassies in Israel and Egypt, as well as other relevant agencies, are working hard to get more of our citizens out of Gaza," Zelenskyy said.

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said that Ukrainian consuls met the Ukrainians at the Rafah checkpoint and ensured their transportation to the place of temporary stay. A flight to one of the countries neighbouring Ukraine is being prepared.

Quote: "The evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip continues. Currently, our embassies in Israel and Egypt, along with other Ukrainian agencies, are actively involved. We are working on the evacuation of Ukrainians on 8 and 9 November. Permission for the departure of a number of other citizens has been received," he noted.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also drew attention to the fact that considering the limited capacity of the Rafah checkpoint, the evacuation takes place exclusively within the limits of the lists of foreigners agreed by the local agencies involved.

The issue of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip is under the personal control of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

Background: The United States reported that "thousands" of people were killed and wounded in the Gaza Strip during October as a result of hostilities between Hamas militants and Israel.

