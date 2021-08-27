First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.16

The board of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of September, with investors receiving US$0.16 per share. The dividend yield will be 3.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, First Guaranty Bancshares' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 29%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

First Guaranty Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.44 to US$0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

First Guaranty Bancshares Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. First Guaranty Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.1% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like First Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Guaranty Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.