First guilty plea entered in 25-person Erie-based drug ring; 15,000 fentanyl pills mailed

The federal indictment of 25 people in an Erie-based drug-trafficking ring alleged the defendants flooded the city with three kinds of illegal narcotics from 2020 to May 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the case involves as much as 220 pounds of cocaine, including crack cocaine, with a street value of as much as $3.2 million; quantities of methamphetamine; and 15,000 fentanyl pills worth as much as a total of $75,000 on the street.

The indictment, returned in May, has yielded its first guilty plea. It relates to fentanyl.

One of the defendants has admitted to being part of an operation in which he traveled to Arizona and helped mail the 15,000 fentanyl pills from there to Erie between Feb. 28 and March 3 of this year.

The defendant, Erie resident Vincent A. Feliciano, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Erie on Monday to the only two charges against him. They are one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute illegal drugs, and use of mail in interstate commerce in aid of a business enterprise involving illegal drugs.

On Monday at the federal courthouse in Erie, a 32-year-old Erie resident entered the first guilty plea to drug charges connected to what federal prosecutors said was a 25-person drug trafficking ring.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life due to the amount of drugs involved. Under the plea deal, the U.S. Attorney's Office and and the defense are recommending that Feliciano get a sentence of 10 years in federal prison and forfeit $8,826 in cash, according to the plea letter filed on Monday.

A sentence of 10 years represents the mandatory minimum sentence for Feliciano for his guilty plea to the conspiracy count, according the plea letter. The letter states that a 10-year sentence would also be in the recommended range of the federal sentencing guidelines for Feliciano's crimes.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter accepted Feliciano's plea and sent sentencing for Feb. 1 at the federal courthouse in Erie. Feliciano remains incarcerated without bond.

Feds link blue fentanyl pills linked to Mexican cartels

The overarching drug ring that included Feliciano is one of the largest alleged to have operated in Erie. The indictment accused Feliciano and a co-defendant, Luis Lopez, of Meadville, of running the part of the ring that mailed the fentanyl pills from Arizona to Erie.

Story continues

Lopez, who was 25 when he was indicted, has pleaded not guilty. So have the other 23 co-defendants whose cases are pending. Lopez remains incarcerated while his case is pending.

The 15,000 fentanyl pills represent at least 400 grams of the synthetic opioid, according to court records. The pills, known as "blues" because of their color, were disguised to look like legitimate oxycodone pills, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Sellers said detention hearings for the defendants in May, following the return of the indictment.

The pills sold for $3 to $5 on the street, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He said the source of the illegal pills is often Mexican drug cartels.

Feds: Cocaine came from Costa Rica, through Puerto Rico

The cocaine at the center of the suspected drug-trafficking ring originated in Costa Rica and was shipped from Puerto Rico to Erie in a total of 54 packages from January 2000 to May of this year, according to the indictment and information the U.S. Attorney's Office presented at the detention hearings.

The cocaine ended up on the street in powder and crack form, though federal authorities have not specified the amounts of each in court. The organizers of the ring are accused of the relying on Erie street gangs to distribute the drugs, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged in a court filing docketed in July.

The defendant the government accused of running the cocaine ring is Miguel Antonio Pabon Rivera, of Erie, who was 27 when he was indicted. The indictment alleges his second-in-command was Eric Suarez Robles, of Orlando, Florida, who was 42 when he was charged.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter is presiding over the 25-defendant drug case in federal court in Erie.

The indictment names the third-highest defendant in the suspected cocaine ring as Victor Felix Ogando DeLeon, of San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was 27 when he was arrested in Puerto Rico in May.

Based on the information presented at the detention hearings, DeLeon is accused of acquiring the cocaine through sources in Costa Rica and getting it to Puerto Rico, where, according to the government, Rivera and Robles arranged to have it shipped to Erie. The conspiracy also operated in central Florida, the government said.

In Erie, a number of defendants distributed the drugs to street-level dealers, some of whom were also charged, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The cocaine was sent via U.S. mail to Erie, where the shipments were first delivered to a drop site and passed along to residences in Erie, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The probe started when authorities in Erie intercepted a package of cocaine, according to evidence presented at the detention hearings. The government at the hearings also said the FBI tapped the phones of five of the defendants, including Rivera, the lead defendant.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 1st guilty plea made in Erie drug case; 15,000 fentanyl pills mailed