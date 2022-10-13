First gun of CMS school year found at Julius L. Chambers High School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and police are investigating an incident where a firearm was found on the Julius L. Chambers High School campus Thursday, the district told The Charlotte Observer.

It’s the first firearm found on a CMS campus this year after the district set new records during the 2021-22 year for guns found at schools. CMS spokesperson Cassie Fambro said Chambers High was not put on lockdown because it was found after instructional hours.

In a message to families Thursday, Principal Erik Turner said law enforcement was immediately notified.

A juvenile suspect was arrested, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department alert.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for the incident report. The time of day the weapon was found and what type of gun it was were not mentioned in the alert and not available from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

“We are committed to the safety of our entire school community, and invite families speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school,” Turner wrote. “It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct.”

Turner went on to tell parents, if their student feels unsafe at school or suspects dangerous behavior, to tell a trusted adult or report it via the anonymous Say Something App.

During the first four months of the 2021-22 school year, 23 guns were found on campuses across CMS, breaking the previous high of guns found on school grounds during the entirety of 2018-19 school year when the total reached 22. Since January, seven guns have been found. All but one of the guns reported in schools were seized without the trigger being pulled.