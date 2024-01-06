After first-half struggles, Aaron Bradshaw comes alive as UK basketball wins SEC opener

For all the trials and tribulations, the struggles and shortcomings, that Kentucky men’s basketball exhibited Saturday afternoon inside the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, the end result will take paramount importance.

As will the player who played a large part in delivering it.

Freshman center Aaron Bradshaw hit a dead-eye 3 from the top of the key with 1:27 to go and a game that was tied at 76 all to lift the No. 6-ranked Wildcats (11-2, 1-0) to an 87-85 win over Florida (10-4, 0-1) in both team’s SEC opener.

Bradshaw — who managed only 1 rebound in 10 minutes of action in the first half as his only counting statistic of note — came alive following the halftime break.

The freshman big had 10 points and 6 rebounds in 15 second-half minutes, with no moment bigger than the 3-pointer with less than 90 seconds left that spurred “CATS” and “Go Big Blue” chants throughout a lively O’Dome that had been filled with fans clad in orange T-shirts.

That Kentucky was still within a stone’s throw of a quality Florida team after the Cats had 6 assists against 9 turnovers for the game was one thing. But that the Cats won the game given these marks, along with plenty of turbulence along the way from its young team, was another.

And don’t forget the fact that for Bradshaw’s result-changing shot, the quintet of UK players on the floor were four freshman and fifth-year Antonio Reeves.

As alluded to above, Kentucky didn’t exactly come out ready to play to begin its SEC schedule.

With all due respect to December’s rivalry matchup at Louisville, Saturday afternoon was the first true road contest of the season for these Cats. And while the O’Dome wasn’t filled to the brim, it was plenty loud enough as Kentucky struggled, and consequently trailed, for the vast majority of Saturday’s game

Along with Bradshaw, plenty of his freshman teammates also had issues.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham (1-for-4 shooting, 4 turnovers, 0 assists) didn’t put his best foot forward in the opening 20 minutes.

Niether did Justin Edwards with just 4 points and 1 rebound after 20 minutes. D.J. Wagner had 2 points and 1 rebound in the first half. Even the ever-steady presence of Reed Sheppard (5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover) was somewhat muted during the opening half.

This was coupled with an energetic performance from the host Gators, who shot 8-for-20 (40%) from 3-point range in the opening half while Kentucky was ice-cold from distance, making just 1 of its 10 first-half attempts from 3-point range.

The only reason the Wildcats remained within striking distance at halftime was thanks to the two most-experienced players on the roster: Fifth-years Tre Mitchell (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Reeves (9 points) were effective enough.

Mitchell in particular was, as he often has been this season, a hub of offensive activity for the Cats, even while playing through plenty of physical contact and at one point even sporting some cotton cloth in his nostrils after a hit to the face.

Mitchell was far less effective in the second half, and limped off the court with an apparent lower-body injury with 1:38 to play with, right before Bradshaw’s heroics took place.

The Cats also failed to properly take advantage of Florida sophomore guard Riley Kugel (11 first-half points) getting into foul trouble: Kugel picked up his third foul with 11:18 to go in the first half, before checking back into the game with 6:15 to go and adding four more points and a rebound without picking up what would have been a costly fourth foul.

Wagner, along with several of his freshman teammates, woke up in the second half though, and helped power UK back to take a brief lead with 15:22 to go in the game.

A more-than 3-minute scoring drought then followed, which was more than enough for Florida to re-establish a lead that grew to as many as seven points.

Both teams also became mired in foul trouble as the second half progressed, but continued scoring from Wagner and Reeves helped lift Kentucky back into the game.

And the Cats hung around long enough for Bradshaw to take advantage of his big moment.

While neither team had a banner day from the foul line Saturday, the Cats via Ugonna Onyenso, Bradshaw and espeically Sheppard made enough to get over the line and begin the pursuit of a 50th SEC regular season title with a win.

Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell (4) celebrates scoring against Florida during Saturday’s game.

Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell (4) shoots the ball against Florida forward Alex Condon (21) during Saturday’s game.

Big Z back with UK, while Thiero misses second straight game

Kentucky opened SEC play shorthanded on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville.

Sophomore Adou Thiero missed the Cats’ SEC opener with “general soreness,” according to the program. Calipari announced that Thiero wouldn’t play during UK’s pregame radio show.

Thiero is considered day-to-day with the injury. This was the same listed injury and injury return status Kentucky announced when Thiero was held out of Kentucky’s Dec. 29 home win over Illinois State.

This marked the third time this season that Thiero has been kept out of a game.

Thiero also missed UK’s second game of the season against Texas A&M-Commerce while in concussion protocol.

Thiero has averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season for UK, statistics which include a 16-point, 13-rebound effort against then-No. 1 Kansas in the Champions Classic and a four-block outing against then-No. 9 North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.

Saturday also saw freshman center Zvonomir Ivisic back with the Kentucky team after an extended holiday break to return home to Europe. While Ivisic was back on the UK bench, he is still awaiting an NCAA ruling regarding his eligibility to play.

UK freshman Jordan Burks walked into the O’Dome on Saturday wearing a “FREE BIG Z” shirt, and several members of the UK team posed for photos with the shirt during pregame warmups.