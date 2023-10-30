First hard freeze, cold Halloween on tap
Temperatures in the 40s in store for three days across Central Indiana. We'll also see our first hard freeze and snowflakes of the season in the days ahead. Meteorologist Ethan Rosuck has the forecast.
Temperatures in the 40s in store for three days across Central Indiana. We'll also see our first hard freeze and snowflakes of the season in the days ahead. Meteorologist Ethan Rosuck has the forecast.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Score a Keurig for a sweet 50% off and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Amazon is currently selling Apple's 9th generation iPad for $250, or $80 off its normal price of $330. The discount applies to the 64GB variant and the 256GB, in Silver and Space Gray.
Cinnamon apple, salted caramel, pine scents and more — the variety of delicious-smelling offerings is unbelievable.
I bought my first battery-powered lawnmower nearly 10 years ago as an experiment. It was a success. But my car is not electric. Here's why.
Whether you're a fan of the Hydro Flask or lean more towards Nalgene, this adapter solves the too-small cupholder issue.
With an array of pitches led by his changeup, Kelly was at his very best Saturday as Arizona evened the World Series 1-1.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.