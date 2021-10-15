First hard freeze of the season coming for northern Colorado

Associated Press

The gigantic Itaipu hydroelectric dam straddling the Brazil-Paraguay border on the vast Parana River, is feeling the heat of Brazil’s worst drought in nine decades. According to Itaipu’s website, 2020 was one of the driest years in the plant’s history, with power output at its lowest level since 1994, a decade after it was inaugurated and when it had less capacity than now. Production this year will be even lower, by about 15%, said Hugo Zarate, the plant's superintendent.