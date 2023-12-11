First Hawaiian employees and retirees donate $854,616

Dec. 11—First Hawaiian Bank's employees and retirees have donated $854, 615.80 to 39 charities in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan as part of the company's annual Kokua Mai employee giving campaign.

The organizations :

American Red Cross, Hawaii, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters ; Aloha Harvest ; Aloha United Way ; Ayuda Foundation ; Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaii ; Blood Bank of Hawaii ; Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii ; Catholic Charities Hawaii ; Child and Family Service ; Domestic Violence Action Center Easter Seals Hawaii ; Family Programs Hawaii ; Goodwill Industries of Hawaii Inc.; Hale Makua Health Services ; Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation ; Hawaii Foodbank ; Hawaii Island United Way ; Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation ; HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support ); Imua Family Services Kama 'aina Kids ; Kauai Hospice ; Kauai United Way ; Keiki Circles of Love Hawaii ; Lanai Community Association ; Make-A-Wish Hawaii ; Make-A-Wish Guam and Saipan ; Maui Foodbank ; Maui United Way ; Palama Settlement Partners in Development ; Pali Momi Women's Center (Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment ); Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation ; Salvation Army Hawaii ; Salvation Army Hawaii—Guam and Saipan Corps ; Special Olympics Hawaii Inc.; Teach for America ; Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center ; YWCA—Oahu