First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.26

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will pay a dividend of US$0.26 on the 4th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First Hawaiian's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 66%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

First Hawaiian Is Still Building Its Track Record

First Hawaiian's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from US$0.80 to US$1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. First Hawaiian has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.8% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think First Hawaiian is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, First Hawaiian has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Bernie Sanders attacks Chipotle for hiking the cost of its menu items and accuses the chain of price gouging

    "Blaming the rising cost of a burrito on a minimum wage worker who got a 50 cent pay raise. That's not inflation. That's price gouging," Sanders said.

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • AMD Stock Sees Worst One-Day Drop Since 2020 Ahead of Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has come under severe selling pressure just ahead of the completion of its long-pending acquisition of chip maker Xilinx, expected Monday.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The market may rise or fall on any given day, for many reasons. Those short-term fluctuations are unavoidable and unpredictable. But the longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to make money.

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions JumpU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Warns Putin of Risk of Heavy Price: Ukraine UpdateIBM Emails Show Millennial Workers Favored O

  • Asana’s CEO Has Bought $1 Billion of Company Stock. It’s Likely the Largest Purchase Ever by a Corporate Insider.

    Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, has bought 16 million shares of Asana, the company he started in 2008 after leaving the social network. It's likely the largest buying spree ever by a corporate insider.

  • You have less money saved for retirement than you think

    You almost certainly are too optimistic about how fast your retirement portfolio will grow. A too-high return assumption leads you to withdraw too much from your portfolio early in your retirement—thereby shortchanging your later years. This is why a realistic rate of return is perhaps the most important single input to a sound financial plan.

  • Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

    Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday. The 19,835,761 shares, worth about $2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in a company that has yet to produce a consumer vehicle. Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon.com Inc, is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$63.20 Price Target

    Uber Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:UBER ) defied analyst predictions to release its yearly results, which were ahead of...

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) fourth-quarter 2021 performance is likely to reflect strength in new and existing users driven by high-quality content offerings.

  • Exxon Stock Has Surged. A Big Investor Sold $120 Million of Shares.

    Exxon director Jeff Ubben said his investment firm Inclusive Capital Partners sold a large block of shares the day after a strong fourth-quarter-earnings report.

  • Dollar Tree Faces Backlash From Price Hikes: Will That Hurt Real Estate Investors?

    While many retailers struggled immensely during the pandemic, one breed of retailer shined: dollar stores. At a time when consumers had to be cash-savvy, dollar stores came to the rescue, allowing customers to load up on household essentials on the relative cheap. One such chain is Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR).

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    One solid strategy for boosting your portfolio's long-term value is by investing in dividend stocks. Three stocks that are excellent sources of recurring income are Novartis (NYSE: NVS), BCE (NYSE: BCE), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Collectively, they can help diversify your portfolio, and at their current share prices, all yield more than double the S&P 500's average yield of 1.3%.