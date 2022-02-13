First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will pay a dividend of US$0.26 on the 4th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

First Hawaiian's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First Hawaiian's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 66%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

First Hawaiian Is Still Building Its Track Record

First Hawaiian's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from US$0.80 to US$1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. First Hawaiian has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.8% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think First Hawaiian is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, First Hawaiian has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

