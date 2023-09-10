First home game of Coach Prime era energizes Colorado football fans
The eyes of the college football world were on Boulder Saturday, as the University of Colorado Buffaloes took the field in their first home game under head coach Deion Sanders.
The eyes of the college football world were on Boulder Saturday, as the University of Colorado Buffaloes took the field in their first home game under head coach Deion Sanders.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Colorado's win as a three-touchdown underdog scored over 2.5 million more viewers than any other game Saturday.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Deion Sanders' team is a big deal in the betting world, too.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
The acclaimed director opened up about the challenges of gaining entry to film festivals as a Black filmmaker.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.