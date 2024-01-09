First homes available for purchase in SCEDC's Sheboygan Falls development

An aerial view of the first homes in the Founders' Pointe subdivision, a project by the SCEDC, Forward Fund and City of Sheboygan Falls.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The first homes are available for purchase in the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation’s housing development in Sheboygan Falls.

Four homes are available for sale in Founders’ Pointe, following groundbreaking on the 54 single-family-home community last summer.

"This, and future, developments will provide entry-level housing options for those seeking to move into the county while enjoying high wages, low cost of living and the incredible amenities found in Sheboygan County,” Brian Doudna, executive director of SCEDC, said in a news release.

The subdivision, a collaboration among the SCEDC, City of Sheboygan Falls and Forward Fund, is the first project in the economic corporation's five-year plan to bolster the area’s housing stock. It plans to build about 600 single-family homes.

The city will also offer a financial support program, with up to a $65,000 down payment for home buyers hoping to move into the neighborhood, Doudna said in the news release.

About four homes will be available for sale each month, and the subdivision could be completely done by March 2025.

The SCEDC has a homebuyer selection process as a result of a high housing demand, which will consider several factors like income, local employment and homebuyer education and counseling completion. Qualified buyers’ income can’t exceed about $134,475, which is 140% of the median family income for the county, must be employed in the county or have offer of employment, and finish a homebuyer program.

The organization also requires prospective buyers receive lender approval from a mortgage up to $260,000. They must receive pre-approval, however, before continuing with the application process.

Homes will be available in three floor plans, each fitted with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, full basement and an attached two-car garage.

Learn more at https://www.someplacebetter.org/homes.

