First homicide of 2022 reported after man found dead in vehicle in Highview

Louisville suffered record-setting levels of violence in 2021, and during 2022, The Courier Journal is tracking each fatal incident to better understand violence in the city and memorialize the victims.

This list is updated as regularly as possible.

Homicides include those investigated by Louisville Metro Police as well as other Jefferson County law enforcement agencies. All victims were from Louisville, unless otherwise noted.

This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. The Courier Journal has excluded cases deemed accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths.

So far in 2022, LMPD has investigated one homicide.

Help us remember homicide victims: If you feel like sharing anecdotes or photos with us, please email lounews@courierjournal.com.

Anyone with information about these homicides can contact the Louisville Metro Police anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide information online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=563.

Man found dead in vehicle in Highview

The first homicide of 2022 was reported Jan. 1 after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the Highview neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.

At about 6 p.m., the man was pronounced dead on the scene at the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop.

"It appears that all parties involved have been accounted for and are being interviewed," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

