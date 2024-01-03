First homicide of 2024 was sparked by bar brawl: NYPD

The first homicide of the year began as an argument in a Queens bar that turned violent and spilled out onto the street, police said Wednesday.

Tsering Wangdu, 29, and his 30-year-old roommate were in an Elmhurst bar on New Year’s Day when patrons and bouncers began arguing around 4 a.m., according to cops.

The argument made its way to the street, where two bouncers and a group of about five men started brawling, officials said.

“As the fight continues, one of the bouncers is being assaulted,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a Wednesday news briefing. “He breaks free from the group and runs to 76th St. and Roosevelt Ave., where he’s pursued by a group of five [men], including our two victims.”

Surveillance video viewed by police shows the bouncer being stomped on as he lay on the ground, Kenny added.

During the fight, Wangdu was stabbed in the leg and his roommate was stabbed in the chest and face.

Medics took both men to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where Wangdu died and the other man was in critical condition, cops said.

There were no immediate arrests, but police believe the knifeman is either one of the bouncers or a patron who mistakenly stabbed the men.

Wangdu and his roommate lived together in East Elmhurst about a mile from where he was killed, police said.