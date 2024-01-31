First, and hopefully not last, FARM and Lone Wolf Lounge chili cookoff raises heat and funds

It was like the Justice League of Food Super Friends decided to have a cooking contest, and we were all invited.

On Jan. 27, the dirt parking lot behind Lone Wolf Lounge was the setting for several of Savannah’s top chefs serving up steaming bowls of red.

The event was the foodchild of Brandon Carter (FARM Hospitality Group) and LWL’s Andrew Ripley and Tom Worley with proceeds going to Rootstock Community Foundation, which was established by the partners of FARM to offer services specifically to address the mental healthcare of restaurant employees nationwide.

Co-Executive Chef and Co-Owner Brandon Carter

“We’re working to create programming around Savannah and the Lowcountry as a wellness and mental health initiative,” Carter shared, “some events and some opportunities that are positive for our community.”

“It started off as a conversation with Andrew and me about how to create some energy in the off-months of the year,” he explained of the event’s ideation, “and it just kind of happened.”

FARM and LWL previously cooperated on the release party for Tybee Oyster Company a few weeks back.

“We just called up some of our friends, and everyone was super-down for it,” added Carter, himself noting the otherworldly culinary talent that assembled. “We rent real hard for our maiden voyage.”

An hour before the noon kickoff, propane burners lit up freestanding camping stoves atop which burbled five-gallon stainless steel pots.

I wondered aloud how they all had not somehow cooked up identical renditions.

“I’m sure that’s the first thing all of us thought about,” said eventual winner Joseph Harrison, Common Thread’s chef de cuisine, before his friend-competitors nodded in agreement.

Carter cheerfully chimed in and gave credit to FARM’s Jill-of-all-trades Ashley Cope. “Ashley’s the chef whisperer. She was the one in charge. She’s the cat herder.”

The rain stayed away, and right at noon, eager eaters started rolling up and walking in as the participating chefs pregamed by trading bowls of their respective beefy and veggie brews.

The $25 entry fee proved to be a steal as all of the chefs and their assistants portioned out full scoops of their chilis. These were not scanty Nyquil cup noshes, no no. Each attendee was given three tickets to place in the Mason jars of their favorites, which determined the finalists.

While I ate and ate and ate, I abstained from voting. Talk about a Sophie’s choice or squabbling between MJ and LeBron: there is such a thing as mutual greatness.

Joseph Harrison, executive chef, Common Thread

A bowl of red for a good cause

By half-past twelve, it was a party. Counting the pair offered to each chef, nearly 250 tickets were sold during the three-hour event, and though the final numbers are still being crunched, Cope estimates that more than $2,000 was raised for Rootstock.

“The finalists ended up being Chef Zach and Chef Caleb from Cotton & Rye, Chef Reid from Uncle June’s, and Chef Joseph from Common Thread,” she reported.

According to Cope, after the voting ended, with only eight votes separating first and second places, the chefs participated in a race to finish a shot-gunned beer, and Harrison came out victorious.

“Everyone came with their A game,” added Cope, “and I can’t be happier that they were willing to come and spend a Saturday hanging out with us.”

Opie Crooks shucks Tybee Oyster Co. Salt Bombs

Next to the check-in table, Carter and FARM’s culinary director Opie Crooks shucked Tybee Island Salt Bomb oysters á la carte, and next door, Lone Wolf slung cocktails to provide liquid relief from the spicy build-up.

The most complex concoction came from Harrison, a layered chili whose foundation was Sea Island red peas and lentils that more than stood in for meat. Other than the crispy pork and cheese garnishes, this totally vegan variation had the most going on with salsa macha, creamy Huancaína sauce, and crispy spiced tortilla chip shards. The aji peppers in the Peruvian yellow cheese sauce joined forces with smoked and dried anchos and serranos to make my head sweat.

Reid Henninger, whose Uncle June’s sandwich shop is set to open in Starland Yard in just a few weeks, prepared a “traditional” beef chuck chili whose bean was anything but ordinary: boiled peanuts. Henninger pressure-cooked the redskins skin-on, and they made for a legitimate legume in the earthy broth that tasted like Texas with large tear-apart chunks of chuck.

Cotton and Rye's executive chef Caleb Ayers and owner Zach Schultz

Cotton & Rye’s chef-owner Zach Shultz and executive chef Caleb Ayers crafted a “play on red beans and rice,” puréeing the former to thicken their chili. A mélange of anchos, pasillas, guajillos, and cayenne made for a mild and tolerable heat, further mellowed by the rice and crumbles of pastry chef Peanut Ayers’s cornbread.

Husk’s executive chef Brian Fiasconaro made what was perhaps the least derivative chili, a Lowcountry beef and oyster blend that packed a big first bite. Rich and smoky with bonito pepper heat, the proper mince texture was achieved with whole dried-smoked oysters that were not chopped before cooking and broke down beautifully. Scooping up mouthfuls with a shrimp cracker beat a spoon, for sure.

“I had never seen a seafood chili before,” Fiasconaro said modestly, “so I just went for it.”

Vittoria’s prized pizzaiolo Kyle Jacovino stayed in his delicious lane, cooking up a beef chili with nduja, tomato passata, and Anson Mills peas. The broth was so tomatoey, and the chunks of nduja and slivers of smoked mozzarella made this entrant Italianesque on the tongue, tastily more San Marzano than San Antonio.

From Fleeting’s executive chef Victoria Shore and executive sous chef Cameron Dempsey came a “classic beef and bean” chili with tear-apart-tender short ribs that were wood-grilled prior to braising. Instead of basic beans, they chose Austrian winter peas and Sea Island reds. Garlic chives, crumbles of Beemster cheese, and whipped crème fraîche were thoughtful finishing touches.

Famous for his eponymous hot sauces, chef Greg Hornak based his brothy braise with short ribs from White Oak Pastures (Bluffton, Georgia), a farm that practices regenerative agriculture. His homegrown Carolina reapers provided a smooth heat that paired with fresh-squeezed tangerines, smoked paprika, Ethiopian seasonings, and “a lot of everything else,” per Hornak.

Chef Todd Harris (right) of the Garage at Victory North

My penultimate portion was Chef Todd Harris’s vegan chili with urfa peppers and red palm oil, a unique recipe that was more gumbo than chili to this layman’s palate. The African spice blend was mild and smoky, imparting a heat that had legs and stuck at the back of my throat.

Harris included collards in his chili to “fully embrace the South,” and the last spoonfuls made me sneeze. I think my eyes even sweated a little.

Last only in order of what I ate was co-host Andrew Ripley’s vegan sweet potato three-bean chili, starring cannelinis, kidneys, and pintos and backed up by corn kernels, diced green bell peppers, and minced red onion. The sweet surprise of Ripley’s recipe was the chunk of cornbread hiding underneath the chili.

If you were there, you ate happily and heartily devoured your chili fill ― maybe too heartily, if you know what I mean. After Bowl #4, I needed a break before I got back in the game.

I will go into proper training before what we can all hope is next year’s second annual.

