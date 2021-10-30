First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 3rd of January. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

First Horizon's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, First Horizon was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 15.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 46%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

First Horizon Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.04 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that First Horizon has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

First Horizon Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Horizon that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

