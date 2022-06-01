First Horizon shareholders approve acquisition by Toronto-Dominion Bank

The First Horizon building Downtown Memphis, Tenn. Monday, Feb. 28, 2021. Canadian lender Toronto-Dominion Bank Group is set to buy the Tennessee headquartered operations of First Horizon Corporation.

First Horizon shareholders voted in favor of a deal that would see the Memphis-based bank acquired by Toronto-Dominion Bank during a special meeting Tuesday in Memphis, according to a news release.

"Approval of the transaction demonstrates the confidence our shareholders have in the financial and strategic benefits of the transaction and the value it provides our associates, clients and communities," First Horizon President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan said in a statement. "Following the completion of the transaction, the combined organization will have immediate scale benefits and be well positioned to create extraordinary value with a shared customer-centric strategy and broader client capabilities."

The $13.4 billion deal is expected to close by November. TD Bank Group will pay $25 for each share of First Horizon. TD expects to incur $1.3 billion in total merger, acquistion and integration costs in the first two years after the deal closes.

The shareholders voted in favor of the merger 393,123,269 to 1,882,104 against with 933,975 abstaining, according to a June 1 proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A second vote occured Tuesday on the "golden parachute" payments that could be paid out to First Horizon executives if they are terminated as a result of the merger. A total of 235,985,609 voted in favor of the "golden parachute" payments with 155,075,894 against and 4,877,846 abstaining.

The golden parachute payments include cash, equity and benefits. The executives listed in a previous proxy statement including Jordan are eligible for these payments through their change in control agreements if a merger like TD’s occurs.

TD Bank Group announced an agreement in February to acquire First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash transaction. Once the transaction is completed, TD’s U.S. franchise will become a top six U.S. bank and significantly expand its Southeast presence.

Story continues

First Horizon Deal: First Horizon-TD Bank Group merger: 4 things to know before key vote on potential deal

More on First Horizon: What could First Horizon executives get in 'golden parachute' payments in TD Bank merger?

The Memphis-based bank has about 7,500 employees, Jordan said in a previous interview. Of those 7,500 employees, 1,735 are employed in Shelby County, according to First Horizon.

In the U.S.,TD will have about $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 stores, serving more than 10.7 million customers in 22 states. TD Bank Group will have $1.8 trillion in assets globally, with more than 2,600 branches serving 27.5 million customers worldwide.

As TD’s U.S. franchise expands its Southeast presence, Memphis is expected to be an important part of that plan, according to a May 13 proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“TD is committed to growing its presence and investments across the states in which First Horizon operates,” the proxy statement reads. “Once the transaction is completed, Memphis will be an important regional hub for TD in the U.S. southeast, supporting clients and operations and contributing directly to the local economy.”

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: First Horizon shareholders approve Toronto-Dominion Bank merger