First Horizon stock tanks amid wider rout for regional banks

Following news Thursday morning of the $13 billion TD Bank-First Horizon merger being scrapped, it was yet another brutal day for bank stocks. Shares of First Horizon plummeted on the news, ending trading at $10.06 — down 33.2% from Wednesday’s close at $15.05.

TD and First Horizon put out a press release early in the morning, saying the merger they announced 14 months ago is being canceled by “mutual agreement.” The deal has been stuck in the regulatory process for months, with no end in sight.

And, of course, that’s playing out in a banking sector already in turmoil. Charlotte’s biggest financial institutions have seen their stocks hammered this week in the wake of First Republic Bank’s seizure by federal regulators — marking a third bank failure this year. And CNBC reports trading was halted multiple times on Thursday for PacWest, which led a continued slide for regional banks.

