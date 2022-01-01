In first hours of 2022, 2 women killed in Peoria shootings. One suspect is being sought

PEORIA – Two women were shot and killed in Peoria in the first hours of 2022 in violence that Peoria police believe was related and possibly committed by the same man.

At 2:01 a.m. Jan. 1, police responded to a report of a woman and man both shot in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with the man transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Less than two hours later, at 3:56 a.m., police responded to a report of another shooting in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Drive. A woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. A man was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according police.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Robert White as a suspect in both homicides. White is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. If he is seen, notify police immediately.

The deaths mark the first two reported homicides in Peoria of 2022, coming off a violent 2021 where Peoria tallied 34 homicides – shattering its previous record set in 2019 of 25.

The identity of the victims will be released by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood at a later time. Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria shooting: Two shot, killed on New Year's Day; 1 person suspect