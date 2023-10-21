First humanitarian aid reaches Gaza after 2 weeks of Israel-Hamas war: Live updates

A key border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened Saturday to allow the first humanitarian aid to reach the besieged territory since the latest war between Israel and Hamas began.

Two weeks after the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern Israel and the country responded by sealing off and shelling the Gaza Strip where Hamas rules, a 20-truck convoy entered Gaza carrying desperately needed supplies.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, international groups have warned, as Palestinians are rationing food, drinking dirty water and hospitals are overwhelmed with injured and running low on supplies.

Two trucks that entered Gaza from Egypt are carrying over 44,000 bottles of drinking water from the U.N. children's agency – a day's supply for 22,000 people, according to UNICEF.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Israel continues to launch strikes into Gaza that have leveled neighborhoods, and has warned of a coming ground invasion. About half of the territory's 2.3 million Palestinians have fled their homes. Gaza officials say Israel's strikes have killed over 4,000 people. In Israel, more than 1,400 people have died — mostly civilians who died during the Hamas incursion.

Faith traditions: In Israel-Hamas war, a struggle to bury the dead

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the first aid delivery but said more is needed, and said Hamas must not steal the aid or prevent it from getting to civilians who need it.

“With this convoy, the international community is beginning to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza that has left residents of Gaza without access to sufficient food, water, medical care, and safe shelter," Blinken said in a statement. "We urge all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza."

Aid groups say the supplies let in Saturday are not nearly enough, and more than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid have been positioned near the crossing for days. The amount of supplies entering Gaza Saturday pales in comparison to what was routinely sent into the occupied territory on a daily basis before the war started, Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, told The Associated Press.

“We need many, many, many more trucks and a continual flow of aid," she said, noting about 400 trucks used to enter Gaza daily.

Israel had previously said nothing would enter Gaza until Hamas released the over 200 hostages taken during its rampage two weeks ago. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, said aid would be delivered only to southern Gaza, where the army has ordered people to relocate, adding that no fuel would enter the territory.

The opening of the border came hours after officials announced Hamas had released an American woman and her teenage daughter, who were taken captive while visiting Israel. It wasn't clear if the release of the hostages and the delivery of aid to Gaza were related.

Latest developments:

∎ The explosion at Gaza’s al-Ahli Arab Hospital on Tuesday that U.S. officials estimate killed between 100 and 300 people was likely caused by the breaking up of a rocket that was fired from within Palestinian territory, an analysis by the Associated Press concluded.

∎ Fighting has intensified along Israel's border with Lebanon, with Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters exchanging fire Saturday in several areas along the border.

∎ Former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a child of Palestinian and Syrian immigrants, said Friday that several of his relatives died at Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church where they had been sheltering when an Israeli airstrike hit late Thursday. Israel acknowledged the blast and said the church wasn't its intended target.

Hamas releases 2 American hostages

Two Americans, Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were released Friday after being held captive by Hamas for nearly two weeks, officials said.

They were the first hostages released by the militant group, which took some 200 people captive in its rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. They were in the hands of the Israeli military after being released, and Hamas said it released them for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with the Qatari government.

Judith and Natalie Raanan had been visiting Israel from their home of Chicago to celebrate Jewish holidays and were in the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, near Gaza, when the attack began, the family said. Their family hadn't heard from them since the attack.

President Joe Biden spoke with the mother and daughter Friday.

Meir Hecht, a rabbi in Evanston, Illinois, told USA TODAY earlier this week that Judith worked in health care and was a bright, kind and involved member of the community. Her teen daughter recently graduated from Deerfield High School and loved art and animals, he said.

What is Hamas?

Hamas – an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, or the Islamic resistance movement – was founded in 1987 by activists connected to the Muslim Brotherhood during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. The State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997, and several other nations also consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

In 2006, Hamas won parliamentary elections, and in 2007 the group violently seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority, which was controlled by the rival Fatah movement that still governs the West Bank. There have been no elections since. The group calls for the establishment of an Islamic Palestinian state that would replace the current state of Israel and believes in the use of violence to carry out the destruction of Israel.

Hamas receives financial, material, and logistical support from Iran. So far, however, the U.S. and other nations have said there is no evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas’ attack.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Aid enters Gaza; hostages released