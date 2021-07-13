Will first Idahoan charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty? Here’s the latest

Of the four Idaho residents charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, one might have their case resolved soon.

Josiah Colt, a Treasure Valley resident, could plead guilty to charges this week in a Washington, D.C., federal court. According to Colt’s court docket, he is scheduled to appear via telephone Wednesday for a plea agreement hearing.

Colt faces four charges: obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

As of Monday, it was not clear whether a plea agreement would include guilty pleas to any of those counts or lesser charges. No proposed agreements are included in court records. The original charges place him at risk of federal prison time.

The Capitol riot took place two weeks before Inauguration Day — on the day that Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s victory — and was led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who continues to repeat false claims of election fraud. The riot left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The mob of people, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

The number of people arrested has exceeded 550.

Colt was the first Idaho resident to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, as he was photographed jumping onto the Senate Chamber floor. Colt also posted videos to social media after the Capitol riot saying he was inside. In one video, he claimed he jumped into the chamber to sit in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair, calling her a traitor. However, Colt was actually in the Senate chamber, and was instead sitting in then-Vice President Mike Pence’s seat.

In another video from Jan. 6, Colt tells a camera crew from the BBC that “if violence happens, like it happens, but we’re not gonna start it.” Also featured in the video is Ronald Sandlin, who says that “freedom is paid for with blood.” Sandlin was later arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol riot, as he was seen on video fighting with police and smoking marijuana inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Federal investigators took note of Colt’s videos posted online, which were mentioned in charging documents.

Word began to spread on social media around Idaho that Colt was from the Boise area, and he later issued a statement to KBOI on Jan. 7 apologizing for his actions. Days after being in D.C. for the Capitol riot, Colt turned himself in to authorities at the Ada County Jail. A judge later granted him pretrial release.

Other Idahoans charged after Jan. 6

Since Colt’s arrest, three other Idahoans have been charged in federal court in connection with the Capitol riot. Two reside in the Treasure Valley.

The other, Sandpoint resident Michael Pope, was the second Idahoan arrested. Pope was arrested on several federal charges: obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Pope’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

The third to be arrested and charged was Yvonne St Cyr, a Boise resident. St Cyr was arrested in March for her involvement at the Capitol, which included her live streaming on Facebook multiple times throughout the day. One video posted on St Cyr’s page shows the mob of people on the Capitol steps, as others inside the building are calling for “glasses and gas masks.”

“Super sad that this is America, and Americans are being beaten for wanting to save their country,” St Cyr said on the live stream. The next court hearing for St Cyr, who was also arrested at a Central District Health meeting last December, is set for Nov. 5.

The most recent arrest involved that of Nampa resident Duke Wilson. Though Wilson was charged three months after the Capitol riot, his charges are the most serious, as he is accused of assaulting U.S. Capitol Police. Wilson allegedly grabbed a thin PVC pipe that was several feet long and jabbed at officers in a tunnel area of the U.S. Capitol. He threw the pipe at police and later pushed against officers who were trying to stop people from entering the building, according to charging documents.

Wilson was charged in a Washington, D.C., federal court via complaint. He is facing several felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; and obstruction of an official proceeding. Those charges carry prison sentences of up to eight years and 20 years, respectively.

An Idaho federal judge allowed Wilson to be released from jail, though the judge noted that the charges were much more serious than those faced by other Idahoans.

This is #Suspect87 aka FBI 87-AFO. He attacked officers during the tunnel siege. Older man, black puffer jacket, blue & white "CNN Fake News" hate, blue long-sleeved shirt. Carries ? iPAD and maglite flashlight. Where is he before & after the tunnel? https://t.co/7lTHcrUGo0 pic.twitter.com/McMSyWVJnj — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 20, 2021

“What is described here is qualitatively different in a serious way,” Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush said.

Wilson’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 13.