First images appear to show Russian warship before it sank

Bianca Britton and Jason Abbruzzese and Matthew Mulligan
·3 min read

The images and video began circulating on social media almost immediately.

When reports first emerged last week of an explosion on the Moskva, Russia's flagship in the Black Sea, posts purporting to be of the carnage and aftermath soon followed.

The ship was both a symbol of Russia’s strength as well as a key cog in its military operations. Its sinking and the unverified circumstances around the explosion — Ukraine said it hit the ship with missiles, Russia said ammunition damaged the ship and it sank in a stormy sea — quickly led to an appetite for anything that might show what really happened.

Most of the claims were quickly debunked by professional news organizations and amateur analysts, often referred to as the open-source intelligence community (OSINT for short). In some, the ship didn’t match the Moskva’s profile. Others were quickly found to be old videos.

But a couple of pictures that emerged in recent days are different. Images and a short video appeared to show thick black smoke billowing from a warship bearing a striking resemblance to the Moskva.

The Russian missile cruiser Moskva patrols in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015. (Max Delany / AFP via Getty Images file)
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva patrols in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015. (Max Delany / AFP via Getty Images file)

The photos were new. The ship was clearly a Slava-class cruiser, of which the Moskva was one of three. By using archive photos, the NBC News Social Newsgathering team matched the shape and infrastructure of the ship — including its dome-shaped fire-control radar, helicopter hangar, helipad and distinctive dark gray paint.

Some lingering doubts remain. NBC News could not determine who originally took the video or images, or why they are only being shared now. The Pentagon has also said the images cannot be verified.

But experts who spoke with NBC News said they believed that the photos, assuming they have not been doctored, showed the Moskva. The photos showed no signs of alteration.

James Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, said there was a high chance that they showed the Russian vessel.

“In today’s world, with the ability to produce deep fakes of just about anything, I wouldn’t bet my life on an assessment,” he said.

“I would say this is in fact the Moskva. It certainly appears to be a Slava-class cruiser. They are utterly distinctive with the missile tubes up forward. No other Slavas or similar ships have been sunk in distress that I know of or can find. Occam’s Razor tells me this is very probably the Slava class cruiser Moskva.”

A satellite image shows the Moskva in port at Sevastopol in Crimea in early April. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
A satellite image shows the Moskva in port at Sevastopol in Crimea in early April. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Bradley Martin, a senior policy researcher with the Rand Corp. and a former surface warfare captain in the U.S. Navy, said all available evidence points to the Moskva as the ship in the photo.

“There are no other ships of this kind that have been damaged, and the damage is consistent with the reports,” he said in an email.

Capt. Patrick Kulakowski, a military professor at the Russia Maritime Studies Institute at the U.S. Naval War College, offered a similar assessment.

“I don’t know if anything is doctored, but that is a Slava class,” he said. “They only have three of them, and we know that [the other two] are alive and well.”

The NBC News Social Newsgathering team also noted that one of the images circulating online showed the ship noticeably leaning portside and that a rescue tugboat could be faintly seen behind the Moskva spraying two streams of water into the air.

A low-quality, three-second video also showed a similar scene of the warship on fire, as a tugboat approached the vessel.

The recording ended abruptly when a man yells in Russian: “What the f--- are you doing?”

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Financial Literacy: What You Need to Win with Your Money

    Having healthy finances takes more than a firm grasp of the financial basics. You need to work on your financial wellness and resilience too.

  • UK Claims Russia Experiencing 'Continued Failure' In Ukraine – But Putin Will Not Give Up

    The British Ministry of Defense update points out that Russia's offensive has definitely not gone as planned, almost eight weeks into the war.

  • Finland inches closer to NATO after parliament expresses support for military alignment

    Finland inched closer to joining NATO on Wednesday after its major parliamentary groups expressed support for some form of a military alliance as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Finnish Parliament on Wednesday began debating the possibility of Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, joining NATO. Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats stopped short of mentioning NATO in their addresses but nevertheless voiced support for an idea of a military alliance.

  • Arlington defense contractor donates 100-plus unmanned aircraft to Ukraine

    Arlington defense contractor AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is donating more than 100 unmanned aircraft systems and training services to defense officials in Ukraine. The company said Tuesday the donation was presented last week by Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and CEO, at the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgetown. Nawabi said in a statement the donation of the company’s Quantix Recon systems will provide Ukraine’s military with unmanned vehicles that can fly by enemy forces undetected and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to relay reconnaissance intel.

  • Germany to Cut Off Russian Oil Imports by Year End

    Germany announced Wednesday that it plans to end oil imports from Russia by the end of the year, charting a path to energy independence from Moscow amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sweden sees foreign countries playing role in recent riots

    Sweden’s government suspects that actors from abroad incited violent riots in several Swedish cities last week, according to the country's justice minister. Crowds threw rocks and burned cars and trash cans after a Danish far-right provocateur announced plans to hold meetings in Sweden. Rasmus Paludan has burned copies of the Quran at events in Denmark where he also bashes Islam, and the news he wanted to do the same in Sweden sparked anger.

  • Elizabeth Hurley Teased Her New Movie With a Stunning Pic in a Turquoise Bikini

    Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t might her latest filming location because in her downtime, she gets to enjoy the tropical scenery. That also means she gets to share her latest bikini photo of herself looking fit and fabulous. The 56-year-old actress has returned to film a sequel to her 2021 Netflix holiday movie, Father Christmas Is Back, […]

  • To Push Back Russians, Ukrainians Hit a Village With Cluster Munitions

    HUSARIVKA, Ukraine — It was in early March when the spent warhead of a cluster munition rocket landed next to Yurii Doroshenko’s home in eastern Ukraine, having dispensed its lethal bomblets over his village. “They were shelling and it hit the street,” he said. These types of internationally banned weapons have been repeatedly used by the Russian military since it invaded Ukraine in February. Human rights groups have denounced their use. Western leaders have linked their presence to a bevy of wa

  • Ukrainian marine commander makes last-ditch plea for evacuation from Mariupol

    Major Serhiy Volyna, the commander of a Ukrainian marine unit, made an urgent last-ditch plea for Ukrainian women and children, along with wounded marines, sheltering in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works to be evacuated to a neutral third country as the Russian deadline to surrender Mariupol loomed Wednesday.

  • Drums of war start to beat in Democrats' chests

    Drums of war start to beat in Democrats' chests

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin warns new intercontinental ballistic missile will make enemies 'think twice' before attacking Russia

    Germany isolated as West sends heavy arms to defend Ukraine How Russia’s race to take the Donbas may give Ukraine the edge Russia seizes village to claim first ‘victory’ in Donbas battle Children trapped in Mariupol bunkers beg to see sunlight Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • China looks to learn from Russian failures in Ukraine

    With its ground troops forced to pull back in Ukraine and regroup, and its Black Sea flagship sunk, Russia's military failings are mounting. No country is paying closer attention than China to how a smaller and outgunned force has badly bloodied what was thought to be one of the world's most powerful armies. China, like Russia, has been ambitiously reforming its Soviet-style military and experts say leader Xi Jinping will be carefully parsing the weaknesses exposed by the invasion of Ukraine as they might apply to his own People’s Liberation Army and his designs on the self-governed island of Taiwan.

  • Russia's special-operations forces are under fire in Ukraine

    As Russia's war against Ukraine drags on, Moscow may continue relying on its highly trained special operators to do the hardest fighting.

  • Former U.S. Ambassador To Russia Admits: I Didn’t Expect Putin To Be So Evil In Ukraine

    Michael McFaul also issued a blunt reminder about Vladimir Putin's objectives.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • India's Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Tata Steel will stop doing business with Russia, India's largest steelmaker by revenue said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine. Tata Steel is among only a handful of Indian companies that have halted business with Russia, with the move coming even as India abstains from condemning the invasion and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

  • Thunder's F-22 Raptor is a descendant of what Mayfield's Herky Green flew in WWII: Opinion

    Even so, Green’s flying feat has few parallels in the history of air combat. It is even commemorated in stone in his hometown.

  • Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill's support for Putin's Ukraine war has fractured his church

    Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill's support for Putin's Ukraine war has fractured his church

  • Russia may spend $1.3 billion from wealth fund to recapitalise Aeroflot - Ifax

    The planned move is part of a new package of measures that the government is preparing to support economic development following Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The NWF, which accumulates the country's oil revenues, will buy into a new share issue by Aeroflot via an open subscription and spend a further 57 billion roubles on equity stakes in other Russian airlines to help them pay debts, Interfax reported.

  • The U.S. Races to Arm Ukraine With Heavier, More Advanced Weaponry

    BRUSSELS — The race is on. As columns of Russian troops began pouring into Ukraine nearly two months ago, the United States and its allies started supplying Kyiv with weapons and equipment for what many expected to be a short war: sniper rifles, helmets, medical kits, encrypted communications, lots of bullets and the portable, shoulder-held Stinger and Javelin missiles that quickly became icons of the conflict. Defying the odds, Ukraine held on to its capital and pushed Russia from the north. No