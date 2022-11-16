First images of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, revealing new imagery of Earth as seen from the space capsule. (Nov. 16)
NASA and others around the world are celebrating another historic moment on Florida’s Space Coast.
The most anticipated launch of the year has finally happened, so it gives us great pleasure to show you some of the more memorable moments from this historic event. NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, Space Launch System, has passed its biggest test yet.
The best universe images seen by the Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes
The U.S. space agency's much-delayed and highly anticipated launch from Florida kicked off Apollo's successor program, Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars. The 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT), piercing the blackness over Cape Canaveral with a reddish-orange tail of fire as crowds of spectators cheered and screamed. About 90 minutes later, the rocket's upper stage propelled the Orion capsule out of Earth orbit and on its trajectory to the moon, NASA said.
This is the first time NASA's Space Launch System, its most powerful rocket yet, and Orion crew vehicle are flying together.
NASA is set to launch the Artemis I mission on November 16, with agency officials saying they were prepared to accept the risks from minor damage the launch system incurred from Hurricane Nicole last week. Tonight’s attempt, which has a two-hour launch window opening at 1:04 a.m. EST (10:04 PM Pacific), could kick-start NASA’s ambitious Artemis lunar exploration program. It’s under that program that NASA is hoping to send the first woman and person of color to the moon before the end of the decade.
LIFTOFF of NASA's Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center on a 26-day mission to the moon and back! The historic launch is the first for Artemis.
NASA's Space Launch System is built to return astronauts to the moon. Photos and one chart show how it compares to other rockets in size and strength.