First images of Tonga volcano devastation
New images show the scope of the devastation of the deadly underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. Every home on one island was destroyed by 50-foot waves.
New images show the scope of the devastation of the deadly underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. Every home on one island was destroyed by 50-foot waves.
Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows the devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.
Teams work desperately to clear ash from runways so planes can deliver food and drinking water.
An underwater volcanic eruption has contaminated water, destroyed homes, and cut off communication in Tonga. The scale of damage is still unknown.
Massive Ash Cloud Turns Tonga Into Moonscape; Anxiety Mounts Among Bay Area Tongans
Satellite and aerial images show impact of eruption of underwater volcano near Tonga island chain.
The Jan. 15 explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga caught climate scientists' attention since major eruptions throughout history have temporarily cooled the globe.Why it matters: Large volcanic eruptions are one of the main natural control knobs that can slow the pace of human-caused global warming. Studies have shown that tropical volcanoes, such as in Tonga, tend to be particularly effective at injecting sunlight-reflecting material.Stay on top of the latest market trends
Two snowy owls attract photographers and others at Duxbury Beach
New satellite imagery captured the aftermath of a powerful volcanic eruption and resulting waves that rocked the Pacific nation of Tonga on January 15.Officials across the Pacific issued tsunami alerts following the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai which also caused residents in Tonga to shelter from falling ash. The level of damage in the nation’s 36 inhabited islands has been difficult to gauge after communication lines were badly severed by the eruption.This satellite imagery, released by Planet Labs PBC, was taken prior to the eruption on January 15, and then again in the same locations on January 17. The first set of images shows the village of Niutoua on the island of Tongatapu. The second set shows a peninsula on the northwest corner of the same island. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful
A thick layer of volcanic ash covered Tonga on Tuesday as the first images emerged from the Pacific island nation since it was hit by a massive undersea
After the tsunami New Zealand promises aid, but ash on Tonga's runway is hindering relief efforts.
The destruction from Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption is still being assessed but scientists now warn that the damage could be long-lasting.The volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide— two gases that create acid rain.This could damage crops, including staples like taro, corn and bananas which locals depend on.Geologist Marco Brenna has been studying the eruption's impact via satellite photos."So as the plume rose beyond 20 kilometres it reached well into the stratosphere. So a lot of that ash and gas will remain within the stratosphere for quite a number of weeks and possibly months, and kind of circulate across the globe. The more immediate impact on Tonga especially was the ashfall directly from the cloud which blanketed most of the Tongan landscape in a few centimetres of ash from what has been seen off satellite images. And that basically had an impact on basically water, drinking water sources, on vegetation, grazing for animals etc. because the volcanic ash is toxic."And it may not just be Tonga - much of the rain could land on Fiji.Underwater, fish are at risk.Tonga's livelihoods depend on the ocean..but ash from the eruption could be harmful to marine life.Murky, ash-filled water near the volcano will deprive fish of food and wipe out spawning beds."Certainly fisheries are likely to have been impacted by, for instance, the murkiness of the water. So the eruption would have produced quite a lot of suspended particle in the ocean water, so that might impact fishing grounds. Ashfall could also have such an impact and could potentially cause changes in ocean surface acidification."Meanwhile, surviving marine life will be forced to migrate.Even before the eruption, Tonga’s reefs were threatened by disease outbreaks and the effects of climate change including coral bleaching and increasingly strong cyclones.
The top UK basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated throughout the day with the latest news.
A British woman is the first reported fatality after an underwater volcano erupted near Tonga. Communications with the Pacific island nation have been sporadic.
2 people have been confirmed dead in the Pacific island nation so far, but communications are still patchy, and the scale of the damage is just starting to become clear.
Tonga avoided widespread disaster many had feared, and tsunami waves rose only to about 2.7 feet. See before and after photos of the island nation.
As a new wave of Arctic air settles in late this week, a winter storm with snow and ice could cause major travel disruptions across the southeastern United States. AccuWeather forecasters are warning that the system could take aim at the Northeast next, but they are still analyzing different scenarios that may unfold. The fresh injection of Arctic air, which will come right on the heels of another dose of wintry weather, is likely to penetrate deep into the South. A bigger winter storm than the
Some towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi saw more snow than parts of the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 16.
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday evening at 11:39 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Get ready for another chilly night, a slightly warmer few days, and more near-freezing temperatures Thursday and Friday.
How can animals cope with such extended bitter cold conditions? Nature is a wonderful provider.