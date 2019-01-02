The first Instant Pot deals of 2019 are already here

Well that didn’t take very long, now did it? It’s only the second day of 2019 and we’ve already got our first sale on insanely popular Instant Pot multi-use cookers. There are two different models covered in this deal and the discounts aren’t quite as deep as what we saw during the holiday shopping season, but they’re still the best prices you’ll find on these models. First we’ve got the $80 Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker on sale for $67.99, and it’s the most compact version of Instant Pot’s best-selling model. Then you can also snag the smartphone-connected Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker for under $137 instead of $150. Both of these are limited-time deals, so get in on the action while you still can.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

All the features of the Instant Pot duo, the bestselling electric pressure cooker in North America now available in a 3 Qt compact format

The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice

Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat? the Instant Pot duo mini Emits no steam, heat or cooking smells

Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm

700W power to enable it to reach pressure quickly. All Stainless Steel internal components including lid and inner cooking pot. Lid and cooking pot dishwasher safe

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Included Components: Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo…: $67.99

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

Smart Wi-Fi multi-use programmable pressure cooker is a revolutionary kitchen appliance with Wi-Fi connectivity, easy to use interfaces to control and monitor cooking progress through graphics.

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ulc certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added Assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector

2.4 ghz Wifi

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver: $136.35

