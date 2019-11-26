First International Bank of Israel Presents Third Quarter 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Q3 net earnings of NIS 236 million, growth of 11.3% year-over-year;
- Return on Equity: 11.7%;
First Nine Months of 2019 Highlights
- Net earnings increased by 13.2% to NIS 643 million year-over-year;
- Return on Equity: 10.6%;
- Efficiency ratio improved to 64.9% versus 67.7% last year;
- Growth of 3.6% in credit to the public as from beginning of 2019;
- Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets: 10.79%
Profitability
First International Bank Group's third quarter net earnings amounted to NIS 236 million, an increase of 11.3% over the third quarter of last year representing a return on equity – 11.7%.
In the first nine months of the year, net earnings increased by 13.2% to NIS 643 million, while return on equity reached 10.6%.
Growth
Credit to the public, net, increased by 3.6% as of the start of 2019 (i.e. as compared with the end of 2018) and amounted to NIS 87,310 million. The growth in credit is highlighted across all the segments of operation: private customers – 3.9%, small and middle market businesses – 2.1%, and large businesses – 4%.
The ratio of credit loss expenses to average balance of credit to the public, amounted to 0.14%, compared with a ratio of 0.21% in the corresponding period of last year.
Financing profit, net, increased in the first nine months of the year by 4.4% and amounted to NIS 2,117 million. Financing profit from current operations increased by 6.9% and amounted to NIS 2,060 million.
Efficiency
The Bank continues to improve its efficiency: the efficiency ratio improved to 64.9% compared with 67.7% in the corresponding period last year and compared to 68.4% in 2018. Operating and other expenses decreased in the first nine months of the year by 4.4% versus the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 2 billion. The reduction in expenses can be seen across the various expense items: payroll and related benefits – a reduction of 2%, depreciation and maintenance of buildings and equipment – a reduction of 5%.
Financial stability and dividend distribution
The Tier I equity capital ratio amounted to 10.79%, and the comprehensive capital ratio amounted to 13.71%.
The First International Bank has a dividend distribution policy of up to 50% of net earnings, and accordingly, since the beginning of the year, the Bank has distributed total dividends amounting to NIS 300 million. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Subsequent to the date of the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank has resolved to distribute a further dividend in the amount of NIS 110 million.
Management Comment
Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The financial results of the Bank reflect the continuation of the process we have led at the Bank, a process of which the essence is growth and efficiency. The results of our merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank, which is one of the key moves that we have recently taken has begun to show its effect both with respect to cost savings and to growth across our areas of operations. Additional significant moves we have made at the Bank are the intensification of capital market operations, a continuation of the consistent and continuing growth trends in credit, as well as developments in the digital field. This has enabled us to offer our customers with a personal and professional service, alongside an innovative and advanced digital service. We have implemented improvements to our digital strategy and IT infrastructure to improve our competitiveness, enabling us to provide an efficient service and continuing growth."
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
699
756
2,337
2,229
3,001
Interest Expenses
57
122
395
396
515
Interest Income, net
642
634
1,942
1,833
2,486
Expenses from credit losses
33
49
92
130
166
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
609
585
1,850
1,703
2,320
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income
63
108
175
195
231
Fees
325
322
960
985
1,325
Other income
3
2
5
77
81
Total non- Interest income
391
432
1,140
1,257
1,637
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
394
406
1,215
1,241
1,696
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
90
95
270
285
376
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
22
22
68
67
91
Other expenses
143
178
447
500
656
Total operating and other expenses
649
701
2,000
2,093
2,819
Profit before taxes
351
316
990
867
1,138
Provision for taxes on profit
119
103
357
302
408
Profit after taxes
232
213
633
565
730
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
15
9
39
28
37
Net profit:
Before attribution to non‑controlling interests
247
222
672
593
767
Attributed to non‑controlling interests
(11)
(10)
(29)
(25)
(34)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
236
212
643
568
733
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
2.35
2.11
6.41
5.66
7.31
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests
247
222
672
593
767
Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests
(11)
(10)
(29)
(25)
(34)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
236
212
643
568
733
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value, net
8
22
84
(48)
(102)
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
(57)
13
(45)
91
37
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
(49)
35
39
43
(65)
Related tax effect
17
(12)
(14)
(15)
22
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes
(32)
23
25
28
(43)
Less other comprehensive loss attributed to non‑controlling interests
(1)
-
-
(1)
(4)
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the
(31)
23
25
29
(39)
Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests
215
245
697
621
724
Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests
(10)
(10)
(29)
(24)
(30)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
205
235
668
597
694
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
34,516
32,835
31,303
Securities
10,453
11,880
12,595
Securities which were borrowed
126
904
863
Credit to the public
88,218
86,367
85,160
Provision for Credit losses
(908)
(883)
(868)
Credit to the public, net
87,310
85,484
84,292
Credit to the government
680
672
700
Investments in investee company
607
596
606
Premises and equipment
988
1,025
1,023
Intangible assets
227
223
239
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
1,078
1,009
1,399
Other assets(2)
1,003
1,223
1,100
Total assets
136,988
135,851
134,120
Liabilities Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
116,292
113,804
111,697
Deposits from banks
464
857
1,150
Deposits from the Government
368
948
982
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
3,690
5,155
4,989
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
1,298
942
1,294
Other liabilities(1)(3)
6,066
5,735
5,595
Total liabilities
128,178
127,441
125,707
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
8,461
8,096
8,093
Non-controlling interests
349
314
320
Total equity
8,810
8,410
8,413
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
136,988
135,851
134,120
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 60 million
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 49 million and NIS 392 million and NIS 426 million at
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 170 million and NIS 720 million and NIS 586
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as of June 30, 2019
927
(95)
7,534
8,366
339
8,705
Net profit for the period
-
-
236
236
11
247
Dividend
-
-
(110)
(110)
-
(110)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(31)
-
(31)
(1)
(32)
Balance as at September 30, 2019
927
(126)
7,660
8,461
349
8,810
For the three months ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained earnings (2)
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as of June 30, 2018
927
(114)
7,148
7,961
304
8,265
Net profit for the period
-
-
212
212
10
222
Dividend
-
-
(100)
(100)
-
(100)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
23
-
23
-
23
Balance as at September 30, 2018
927
(91)
7,260
8,096
314
8,410
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained earnings (2)
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited)
927
(159)
7,325
8,093
320
8,413
Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3)
-
8
(8)
-
-
-
Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation
927
(151)
7,317
8,093
320
8,413
Net profit for the period
-
-
643
643
29
672
Dividend
-
-
(300)
(300)
-
(300)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
25
-
25
-
25
Balance as at September 30, 2019
927
(126)
7,660
8,461
349
8,810
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total equity
Balance as at December 31, 2017 (audited)
927
(120)
6,949
7,756
290
8,046
Net profit for the period
-
-
568
568
25
593
Dividend
-
-
(255)
(255)
-
(255)
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
-
29
-
29
(1)
28
Temporary equity – non-controlling interest
-
-
(2)
(2)
-
(2)
Balance as at September 30, 2018
927
(91)
7,260
8,096
314
8,410
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)
For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2017
927
(120)
6,949
7,756
290
8,046
Net profit for the year
-
-
733
733
34
767
Dividend
-
-
(355)
(355)
-
(355)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(39)
-
(39)
(4)
(43)
Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest
-
-
(2)
(2)
-
(2)
Balance as at December 31, 2018
927
(159)
7,325
8,093
320
8,413
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
(3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il
Tel: +972-3-519-6224
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
e-mail: fibi@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-9246
