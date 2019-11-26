First International Bank of Israel Presents Third Quarter 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Q3 net earnings of NIS 236 million , growth of 11.3% year-over-year;

Return on Equity: 11.7%;

First Nine Months of 2019 Highlights

Net earnings increased by 13.2% to NIS 643 million year-over-year;

Return on Equity: 10.6%;

Efficiency ratio improved to 64.9% versus 67.7% last year;

Growth of 3.6% in credit to the public as from beginning of 2019;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets: 10.79%

Profitability

First International Bank Group's third quarter net earnings amounted to NIS 236 million, an increase of 11.3% over the third quarter of last year representing a return on equity – 11.7%.

In the first nine months of the year, net earnings increased by 13.2% to NIS 643 million, while return on equity reached 10.6%.

Growth

Credit to the public, net, increased by 3.6% as of the start of 2019 (i.e. as compared with the end of 2018) and amounted to NIS 87,310 million. The growth in credit is highlighted across all the segments of operation: private customers – 3.9%, small and middle market businesses – 2.1%, and large businesses – 4%.

The ratio of credit loss expenses to average balance of credit to the public, amounted to 0.14%, compared with a ratio of 0.21% in the corresponding period of last year.

Financing profit, net, increased in the first nine months of the year by 4.4% and amounted to NIS 2,117 million. Financing profit from current operations increased by 6.9% and amounted to NIS 2,060 million.

Efficiency

The Bank continues to improve its efficiency: the efficiency ratio improved to 64.9% compared with 67.7% in the corresponding period last year and compared to 68.4% in 2018. Operating and other expenses decreased in the first nine months of the year by 4.4% versus the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 2 billion. The reduction in expenses can be seen across the various expense items: payroll and related benefits – a reduction of 2%, depreciation and maintenance of buildings and equipment – a reduction of 5%.

Financial stability and dividend distribution

The Tier I equity capital ratio amounted to 10.79%, and the comprehensive capital ratio amounted to 13.71%.

The First International Bank has a dividend distribution policy of up to 50% of net earnings, and accordingly, since the beginning of the year, the Bank has distributed total dividends amounting to NIS 300 million. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Subsequent to the date of the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank has resolved to distribute a further dividend in the amount of NIS 110 million.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The financial results of the Bank reflect the continuation of the process we have led at the Bank, a process of which the essence is growth and efficiency. The results of our merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank, which is one of the key moves that we have recently taken has begun to show its effect both with respect to cost savings and to growth across our areas of operations. Additional significant moves we have made at the Bank are the intensification of capital market operations, a continuation of the consistent and continuing growth trends in credit, as well as developments in the digital field. This has enabled us to offer our customers with a personal and professional service, alongside an innovative and advanced digital service. We have implemented improvements to our digital strategy and IT infrastructure to improve our competitiveness, enabling us to provide an efficient service and continuing growth."

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)





For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

699

756

2,337

2,229 3,001 Interest Expenses 57 122 395 396 515 Interest Income, net 642 634 1,942 1,833 2,486 Expenses from credit losses 33 49 92 130 166 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 609 585 1,850 1,703 2,320 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 63 108 175 195 231 Fees 325 322 960 985 1,325 Other income 3 2 5 77 81 Total non- Interest income 391 432 1,140 1,257 1,637 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 394 406 1,215 1,241 1,696 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 90 95 270 285 376 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 22 22 68 67 91 Other expenses 143 178 447 500 656 Total operating and other expenses 649 701 2,000 2,093 2,819 Profit before taxes 351 316 990 867 1,138 Provision for taxes on profit 119 103 357 302 408 Profit after taxes 232 213 633 565 730 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 15 9 39 28 37 Net profit:









Before attribution to non‑controlling interests 247 222 672 593 767 Attributed to non‑controlling interests (11) (10) (29) (25) (34) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 236 212 643 568 733















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 2.35 2.11 6.41 5.66 7.31

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)





For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

247

222

672

593

767 Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests (11) (10) (29) (25) (34) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 236 212 643 568 733 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value, net 8 22 84 (48) (102) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (57) 13 (45) 91 37 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (49) 35 39 43 (65) Related tax effect 17 (12) (14) (15) 22 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes (32) 23 25 28 (43) Less other comprehensive loss attributed to non‑controlling interests (1) - - (1) (4) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the

Bank, after taxes (31) 23 25 29 (39) Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests 215 245 697 621 724 Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests (10) (10) (29) (24) (30) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 205 235 668 597 694

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits

pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)









September 30,

December 31,







2019

2018

2018



(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

34,516 32,835 31,303 Securities

10,453 11,880 12,595 Securities which were borrowed

126 904 863 Credit to the public

88,218 86,367 85,160 Provision for Credit losses

(908) (883) (868) Credit to the public, net

87,310 85,484 84,292 Credit to the government

680 672 700 Investments in investee company

607 596 606 Premises and equipment

988 1,025 1,023 Intangible assets

227 223 239 Assets in respect of derivative instruments

1,078 1,009 1,399 Other assets(2)

1,003 1,223 1,100 Total assets

136,988 135,851 134,120 Liabilities Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public

116,292 113,804 111,697 Deposits from banks

464 857 1,150 Deposits from the Government

368 948 982 Bonds and subordinated capital notes

3,690 5,155 4,989 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,298 942 1,294 Other liabilities(1)(3)

6,066 5,735 5,595 Total liabilities

128,178 127,441 125,707 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

8,461 8,096 8,093 Non-controlling interests

349 314 320 Total equity

8,810 8,410 8,413 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

136,988 135,851 134,120

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 60 million

and NIS 68 million and NIS 64 million at 30.9.19, 30.9.18 and 31.12.18, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 49 million and NIS 392 million and NIS 426 million at

30.9.19, 30.9.18 and 31.12.18, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 170 million and NIS 720 million and NIS 586

million at 30.9.19, 30.9.18 and 31.12.18, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





For the three months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders' equity

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of June 30, 2019 927 (95) 7,534 8,366 339 8,705 Net profit for the period - - 236 236 11 247 Dividend - - (110) (110) - (110) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (31) - (31) (1) (32) Balance as at September 30, 2019 927 (126) 7,660 8,461 349 8,810































For the three months ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders' equity

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of June 30, 2018 927 (114) 7,148 7,961 304 8,265 Net profit for the period - - 212 212 10 222 Dividend - - (100) (100) - (100) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 23 - 23 - 23 Balance as at September 30, 2018 927 (91) 7,260 8,096 314 8,410







For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited) 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the period - - 643 643 29 672 Dividend - - (300) (300) - (300) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 25 - 25 - 25 Balance as at September 30, 2019 927 (126) 7,660 8,461 349 8,810







For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders' equity

Non-

controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 (audited) 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the period - - 568 568 25 593 Dividend - - (255) (255) - (255) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 29 - 29 (1) 28 Temporary equity – non-controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at September 30, 2018 927 (91) 7,260 8,096 314 8,410

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)





For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the year - - 733 733 34 767 Dividend - - (355) (355) - (355) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (4) (43) Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend. (3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at

banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il

Tel: +972-3-519-6224

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

e-mail: fibi@gkir.com

Tel: +1-646-201-9246

