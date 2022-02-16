First international flight in nearly two years lands in Bali

Bali signals a timid reopening to tourism with the first direct international passenger flight to the pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island in nearly two years. "Two years of no Bali is a long time," said Swiss tourist Manuela.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories