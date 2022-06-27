Do First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that First Internet Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that First Internet Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note First Internet Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to US$124m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for First Internet Bancorp's future EPS 100% free.

Are First Internet Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold US$85k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$2.9m insiders spent purchasing stock. This bodes well for First Internet Bancorp as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman & CEO David Becker who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.1m, paying US$36.42 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that First Internet Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 7.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, David Becker is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Internet Bancorp, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.8m.

The First Internet Bancorp CEO received US$1.9m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does First Internet Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that First Internet Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if First Internet Bancorp is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

The good news is that First Internet Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. M

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

    The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. 3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market hasn't been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2022, but investors willing to look past the volatility could make a fortune if they buy and hold solid companies for a long time. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are three high-flying companies that have made investors significantly richer over the years. Let's look at the reasons why investors looking to retire as millionaires after a decade should consider investing $50,000 in these three names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks you should sell in 2022 according to billionaire Dan Loeb. If you want to skip reading about Dan Loeb’s view on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan […]

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says

    Any up move in the stock market next week would be reinforced by quant trading funds and option gamma hedging flows that reinforce momentum.

  • Legendary investor Howard Marks says to snap up cheap assets now, as "waiting for the bottom is a terrible idea"

    The Oaktree Capital Management investing chief told the Financial Times that he's buying the dip now, rather than trying to time the bottom.

  • 5 Unique Stocks That Can Generate Transformational Wealth

    As much as you might hate to hear this, stock market corrections and bear markets are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle. Including the current bear market decline that the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are navigating their way through, the broader market has dropped by a double-digit percentage, on average, every 1.85 years since the beginning of 1950. Despite corrections being commonplace, the amount of time Wall Street spends in a bull market handily outpaces periods of pessimism.

  • What’s the impact of a Russian debt default? Here’s what to know.

    Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

  • 2 Highly Profitable Cathie Wood Stocks Poised to Bounce Back in the Long Run

    After her ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) soared 242% from April 2020 through January 2021, Cathie Wood's exchange traded fund (ETF) has crumbled. Year to date, the ETF has plunged almost 60%, and many of the star stock picker's favorite companies continue to tumble in the wake of rocketing inflation and rising interest rates. Generally speaking, Cathie Wood prefers high-growth companies with innovative business models.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Contract for Apache Helicopters

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) clinches a modification contract for the procurement of modernized day sensor assembly kits and spares for Apache helicopters.

  • What Feels Best in a Bear Market Could Be the Worst Decision for Your Financial Health

    The worse-than-expected May inflation reading was a tipping point for investors hoping inflation would reverse its trend and begin ticking down. The rude awakening came as the Consumer Price Index increased by 8.6% for the 12 months ending May 31, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics quoted as the largest 12-month increase in over 40 years. There's no doubt that selling and walking away to stop the bleeding can be an emotional release.

  • Mark Cuban says that crypto is ‘going through the lull’ that the early internet saw — here are 3 simple ways cash in on a big bounce

    Do you believe in crypto? Now might be a good time to get in.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Ever since the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth stock-powered Nasdaq Composite hit their respective record-closing highs, they've tumbled as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. The latter two declines put the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the grip of a bear market for the first time since March 2020. What's more, every big decline in the major U.S. indexes throughout history has served as a stellar buying opportunity for patient investors.