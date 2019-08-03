First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 7th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

First Interstate BancSystem's upcoming dividend is US$0.31 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.24 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Interstate BancSystem has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $39.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Interstate BancSystem paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see First Interstate BancSystem earnings per share are up 6.0% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 9 years ago, First Interstate BancSystem has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is First Interstate BancSystem an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, First Interstate BancSystem looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

