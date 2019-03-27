The first iOS 12.3 developer beta is available for download right now

Just days after Apple rolled out iOS 12.2 to the public (unlocking Apple News+ for everyone who wants to pay $9.99 for a subscription to magazines and newspapers), the first iOS 12.3 beta has been seeded to developers. This might end up being one of the last releases before iOS 13, but considering how soon it dropped after the March event, we expect it to contain some early signs of the new services Apple unveiled in Cupertino.

The release notes don’t appear to mention any major changes, but we’ll be on the lookout for updates once more iOS users with access to the developer betas begin downloading iOS 12.3. In the meantime, read on if you want to know how to get iOS 12.3 beta 1 on your iPhone or iPad right now.

If you have an Apple developer account, but you’re not yet on a developer profile, you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad to download the profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you’d rather do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here. If you are already on the iOS 12.0 beta profile, you should be seeing the iOS 12.3 beta as an over-the-air update right now.

Update | 1:53 PM: According to 9to5Mac, iOS 12.3 does indeed include the updated Apple TV app, complete with the new Apple TV Channels feature. Four services are currently available in the beta: Showtime, Starz, The Smithsonian Channel, and Tastemade. You can sign up for free trials of all four through the app.

Here is the full list of devices Apple says are compatible with the first iOS 12.3 developer beta:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad

iPad Air (2019)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini (2019)

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation

A public beta should roll out in before the end of the week, if not in the next few hours.

