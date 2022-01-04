First Iowa defendant and son plead guilty in Capitol riot case, admit they helped breach police line inside building

A northern Iowa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot and admitted to helping break through a police line inside the building to let more rioters inside.

Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar was arrested in June on charges that he and his son, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota, took part in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Both were indicted for five offenses, including civil disorder, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, both Johnsons appeared before District of Columbia District Judge Dabney Friedrich, where each pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder. As part of the deal, the Johnsons also have agreed to be interviewed by investigators about events of the riot.

The maximum sentence is five years, but the parties believe that sentencing guidelines for father and son point to a sentence of between zero and six months in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for April 12.

The pleas came just two days before the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, which resulted in at least four deaths.

1-year anniversary: Who is Doug Jensen? Tracing a QAnon believer's path to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Prosecutor says the two confronted Capitol police on January 6

Prosecutor Laura Hill shared new details about the Johnsons' activities at the Capitol in describing the basis for the plea, saying that the two were involved in a confrontation with police inside the building. According to Hill, the Johnsons entered the building at about 2:20 p.m. through a broken window on the west side of the building, and remained inside for about 26 minutes.

"They made their way to the eastern Rotunda doors, where they encountered a line of law enforcement officers that were standing in front of the doors to prevent rioters outside from entering the building," Hill said. "Along with a group of other rioters, the Johnsons rushed the line of officers, helping to push through officers and open those eastern set of doors, allowing rioters outside of the building to enter the Capitol."

Story continues

The Johnsons were "near the front" of the group inside the building when the doors were opened, Hill said.

For subscribers: US Capitol riot suspect Kyle Young assaulted multiple officers, threatening to kill one, prosecutors say

Although the plea agreement states that neither party will seek an upward or downward departure from sentencing guidelines, Friedrich is not required to follow that recommendation. Friedrich hinted her sentence will depend on what she sees in the evidence and asked both prosecution and defense to file video from inside the building they think is relevant.

"It’s hard to get a real feel for what happened on that day without seeing the footage," she said.

The Johnsons did not speak at the hearing except to answer yes-or-no questions and enter their pleas.

Tipsters helped in the investigation

Prosecutors have filed this video screenshot in court documents showing Daryl Johnson, right, and his son Daniel inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Tuesday's hearing expands what was previously publicly known about the Johnsons' actions. According to previous court documents, a tipster contacted the FBI the day following the riot to say that Daniel Johnson had posted a video to Snapchat from inside the Capitol during the attack.

Additional tipsters shared more social media posts, including one on Facebook in which Daniel Johnson claimed "I was one of the first ones inside the capitol building." Another Facebook post claimed the crowd at the Capitol was "like 4 million people!!!"

Daryl Johnson also posted about the riot on Facebook.

In one comment, he wrote that "It was Antifa causing the damage. I was there! Trump supporters were restraining the Antifa people." In another, he wrote that "the media story complete crap. The protesters were peaceful until the police started throwing flash bangs and gas at the peaceful crowd."

Armed with the tips, investigators were able to identify both Johnsons in surveillance footage and other photos and videos inside the Capitol.

One year later: Hundreds convicted, dozens sentenced

Federal prosecutors have charged at least 702 people, including six Iowans, with taking part in the riot, and the FBI's wanted page for violent Capitol offenders shows photos of another 350 who have yet to be publicly identified or charged.

Daryl Johnson is the first Iowan to be convicted, and joins a growing number of defendants who have resolved their cases. USA Today found that at least 146 of those charged have signed plea deals as of mid-December, and 55 of those have been sentenced. None have yet gone to trial.

More: Cedar Rapids man Leo Kelly faces five more charges related to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

At least 26 convicted rioters have been sentenced to prison terms. Their sentences range from two weeks to more than five years, but most are for six months or less. The average — 10.6 months — is pushed higher by the four people who have been sentenced to more than 40 months in jail.

Prosecutors have charged people from nearly every state, save only Wyoming, North Dakota and Vermont. The people charged include 611 men and 91 women, ranging from 18 to 80 in age.

Like the Johnsons, more than 12% of those charged so far were at the riot with a close relative — husbands, wives, parents, brothers, sisters and uncles. They include eleven married couples. Among those are Thomas and Dawn Munn of Texas, who took at least three adult children with them as they crawled through a broken window, federal charging documents show.

Also charged are nine sets of brothers, nine father/son pairs like the Johnsons, and at least four mother/son pairs, including Iowa's Deborah and Salvador Sandoval.

USA Today reporters Dinah Pulver and Bart Jansen contributed to this report.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: First Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant from Iowa pleads guilty