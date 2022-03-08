First Jan. 6 attacker to go to trial guilty on all five counts





Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 Capitol rioter to take his case to trial, was found guilty Tuesday on all five counts against him, according to NBC.

Texas native Reffitt was found guilty of attempting to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, transporting guns from Texas to DC, bringing a firearm into restricted grounds of the Capitol, interfering with Capitol Police and threatening his son and daughter upon returning from the riot.

Reffitt allegedly carried a gun and zip ties into the Capitol, where he joined with about 2,000 other Trump supporters seeking to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election in President Biden's favor.

A 12-person jury deliberated for less than four hours in a D.C. federal court before submitting their decision on Reffitt's case, after a trial that lasted a week.

Reffitt's son Jackson Reffitt, who told the FBI about his father's plans before Jan. 6, testified during the trial.

Prosecutors used multiple recordings Reffitt had made of himself as evidence against him during the trial.

Reffitt explained his plans in recordings before Jan. 6 and discussed what he had done after the fact, including recording himself on a Zoom call later obtained by the government.

Reffitt's case is one of hundreds resulting from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Some 200 defendants have already been sentenced.