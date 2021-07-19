First Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for felony charges gets eight months behind bars

First Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for felony charges gets eight months behind bars
Mike Brest
·2 min read

The first person to be convicted of a felony regarding actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, a 38-year-old Tampa resident, received his sentence on Monday after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a proceeding last month, though he was not accused of assault or damaging property.

“If I had any idea that the protest ... would escalate (the way) it did ... I would never have ventured farther than the sidewalk of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Hodgkins told the judge, according to the Associated Press, adding, “This was a foolish decision on my part.”

SENTENCE TO BE HANDED DOWN FOR FIRST CAPITOL RIOTER CHARGED WITH FELONY

Prosecutors wanted him to spend 18 months behind bars, while his defense sought no jail time.

Hodgkins’s lawyer, Patrick Leduc, maintained in a recent filing that prison was unnecessary for his client because any such jail time would “pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life.”

He also argued that Hodgkins's actions are similar to those of Anna Morgan Lloyd, a 49-year-old from Indiana, who was the first rioter arrested to be sentenced. She was sentenced to three years of probation, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors, however, noted that Hodgkins left Florida on a bus with a backpack and inside it was rope, protective goggles, and latex gloves, which they argue shows he was prepared for violence. During the riot, Hogkins wore a Trump 2020 T-shirt and carried a flag over his shoulder while walking onto the Senate floor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

His sentence is expected to serve as a marker for other rioters who were arrested and are awaiting sentencing.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Capitol, Prison, Crime, Riots

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: First Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for felony charges gets eight months behind bars

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Capitol Rioter Who Made It Onto The Senate Floor Was Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

    Paul Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a felony and wasn’t accused of violence.View Entire Post ›

  • Dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in Tyngsborough home where 2 women were found dead, police say

    There is natural gas service on the street, so National Grid responded to the scene and checked neighboring homes for high carbon monoxide levels.

  • DOJ limits federal prosecutors from seizing reporters' records

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced new guidelines Monday limiting Justice Department and FBI investigators from seizing materials from reporters and news outlets except in extreme cases.Why it matters: The new policy follows disclosures that the DOJ, under the Trump administration, secretly obtained records of several journalists, including one at CNN, three at the Washington Post and four from the New York Times. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden urges Congress to take action after federal judge orders end to new DACA applications

    President Biden is urging Congress to take action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal. The judge's ruling bars the Biden administration from approving any new applications for the program, however, the nearly 650,000 people currently protected under DACA will not be impacted. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers has more on the ruling and how it is impacting Congress' agenda as President Biden looks to push forward with his infrastructure plan.

  • AP Top Stories July 19 A

    Here's the latest for Monday July 19th: Suspect and at least five others shot in Tucson; Sentencing scheduled in Capitol Riot felony case; Dangerous wildfire weather forecast in California and Oregon; Merkel visits Germany flood damage.

  • I don't buy that Biden's 6-month approval rating should comfort Democrats: Silver

    538's Nate Silver breaks down what President Joe Biden's approval rating 6-months on the job means for Democrats' narrow majorities in Congress.

  • Rapidly growing Tamarack Fire in California prompts evacuations; bike race canceled

    The Tamarack Fire in northern California grew to 6,600 acres Saturday and prompted the evacuation of a mountain town.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Florida man who carried a Trump flag through the Senate gets 8 months in prison

    The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding for breaching the Senate in January.

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Power actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder in New York shooting

    'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes has been charged with murder in the February shooting of a man in Queens, New York.

  • Tucson EMT ‘Critical,’ Two Dead in Gunman’s ‘Horrific’ Fire-Scene Rampage

    Sergeant Richard Gradillas/TwitterA complex and deadly crime spree in Tucson, Arizona, saw a suspect set fire to a house, shoot at multiple emergency responders, and kill two people, police say. Several children who were reported to be missing in the hours after the attack have since been found and are said to be “safe.”The Sunday rampage unfolded at three different crime scenes.Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the fire department was dispatched to a blaze mid-afternoon, and, at “pretty muc

  • Mom thwarts kidnapping attempt by pulling her son out the car window

    James McGonagle, 24, was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

  • Cold case murder of East Texas woman from 2007 gets a fresh look by new sheriff

    19-year-old Brittany was brutally murdered while she slept at her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas on May 4, 2007.

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.