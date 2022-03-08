First Jan. 6 rioter to go on trial found guilty of all charges

A jury found Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt guilty of all five charges connected to the Capitol insurrection on Tuesday, CNN reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Reffitt, 49, carried a gun onto Capitol grounds, interfered with the police line and threatened his son and daughter when he returned to Texas, prosecutors say. He was the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.

His son later turned him over to the FBI and went on national news to discuss the Trump supporter's involvement with Three Percenters, the far-right militia group.

Reffitt has been convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining on restricted grounds and obstructing justice by hindering communication through the threat of physical force.

The jury deliberated for under four hours, according to CNN.

The big picture: More than 750 have been arrested in connection to the insurrection.

