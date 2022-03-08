First Jan. 6 rioter to go on trial found guilty of all charges

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

A jury found Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt guilty of all five charges connected to the Capitol insurrection on Tuesday, CNN reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Reffitt, 49, carried a gun onto Capitol grounds, interfered with the police line and threatened his son and daughter when he returned to Texas, prosecutors say. He was the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • His son later turned him over to the FBI and went on national news to discuss the Trump supporter's involvement with Three Percenters, the far-right militia group.

  • Reffitt has been convicted of obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining on restricted grounds and obstructing justice by hindering communication through the threat of physical force.

  • The jury deliberated for under four hours, according to CNN.

The big picture: More than 750 have been arrested in connection to the insurrection.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor tells jurors 'ecstatic' Jan. 6 defendant bragged about carrying gun

    Federal prosecutors on Monday rested their case against Guy Reffitt, the first Capitol attack defendant to go to trial.

  • How to watch, listen and stream Texas basketball vs. TCU on Thursday

    Texas looks to defend its Big 12 tournament title starting on Thursday.

  • Colorado gas prices soar to highest levels in a decade after Ukraine invasion

    Data: AAA; Table: Will Chase/AxiosThe average price of a gallon of gas in Colorado surged this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine further upset oil markets. Details: The statewide average for regular unleaded stood at $3.75 on Monday — 38 cents higher than a week ago and $1 more than 2021, according to new data from AAA Colorado.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Gas prices are now the highest they've been in a decade, AAA reports.The top

  • Proud Boys former leader Enrique Tarrio charged with conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, was charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and arrested Tuesday, the Justice Department said. Tarrio, 38, was arrested in his hometown of Miami and was due to appear in federal court later on Tuesday, according to the Justice Department. Tarrio was accused of helping to lead a mob ...

  • The Defense In The First Jan. 6 Trial's Closing Argument: Maybe The Evidence Is Fake

    The jury is set to begin deliberating in Guy Reffitt's case on Tuesday.View Entire Post ›

  • NASCAR Q&A: Oh no, Denny went H-mode when he should've been sequencing (let's explain)

    Hamlin got a not-so-subtle reminder that the days of H-pattern shifting are gone in NASCAR.

  • German spy agency may surveil far-right AfD party, court rules

    A German court on Tuesday ruled the domestic spy agency was justified in placing the Alternative for Germany (AfD) under surveillance on suspicion of being a threat to democracy, rejecting a complaint by the far-right party. The radical nationalist faction of the AfD, known as the "The Wing", had been formally dissolved but its protagonists continued to exert influence within the party, said the court in the western city of Cologne, where the spy agency is based. A policy goal of The Wing as well as the AfD youth organisation the Young Alternative was to protect the ethnic integrity of the German people and keep out "foreigners", the court said.

  • Through the Gears: Hendrick wins again, Kyle Busch tells us how he really feels, and Danica Patrick returns

    Alex Bowman won again for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Busch wasn't happy about it, and remember this Danica Patrica line?

  • Inside orphanage in Ukraine, young children endure war

    As millions of people flee Ukraine amid intensifying attacks from Russia, inside a state-run orphanage in Lviv, dozens of children remain. The children, who range in age from 3 to 16, have already fled war-torn Eastern Ukraine to make it to Lviv, where they are expected to stay through the war. The principal of the orphanage, Svitlana Havryliuk, told ABC News' Matt Gutman that if the fighting approaches, the children will take refuge in the orphanage's bomb shelter.

  • Backseat Bets: Who will win a head-to-head at Phoenix Raceway?

    Backseat Drivers predict the Cup driver matchup betting odds for Phoenix Raceway: Alex Bowman vs Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick vs Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin vs Martin Truex Jr., and Aric Almirola vs Ross Chastain.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell juror grilled in court for not disclosing he was abused as a child

    One of the jurors who helped convict the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking said Tuesday his failure to disclose before the trial that he

  • The health worker shortage is starting to get real for Americans

    More than half of all Americans say they've directly felt the effects of health care worker shortages, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, according to results from a CVS Health-Harris Poll National Health project provided to Axios.Why it matters: Americans are starting to feel the impacts of the medical workforce crunch as they rearrange their care in the wake of the pandemic, leading to an even bigger supply-demand mismatch and the access issues that come with it.Stay on top of th

  • FHP trooper seriously injured

    FHP: Trooper collides with drunk driver to protect State Road 93.

  • 'Home Town' stars back Mississippi city's tourism tax effort

    The Mississippi House honored the stars of HGTV's “Home Town" at the state Capitol on Tuesday, and married couple Ben and Erin Napier used the visit to help lobby for a possible increase in a local tourism tax for their community. The Napiers renovate homes in and around Laurel, Mississippi, on the show that's now in its sixth season. Mayor Johnny Magee said Laurel— with a population of about 17,000 — has enjoyed a big boost in tourism since “Home Town” began airing in 2016.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in electoral map disputes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let North Carolina and Pennsylvania use electoral maps approved by state courts to replace ones deemed to have given Republicans unfair advantages, improving Democratic chances of retaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. The justices denied Republican requests to put on hold lower court rulings that adopted court-drawn boundaries for North Carolina's 14 House districts and Pennsylvania's 17 House districts to replace electoral maps devised by Republican-controlled legislatures in the two states.

  • Beto O'Rourke says Greg Abbott ally is suing him over criticism of grid failure

    The former congressman from El Paso is continuing his intense criticism of Abbott's handing of last year's massive power outage.

  • SEC tournament a last stand for coach Tom Crean and a woeful Georgia basketball season

    Georgia's basketball season will almost certainly end in the SEC tournament. Tom Crean isn’t expected to survive as Georgia’s coach after the season.

  • Bill Barr hints he would still vote for Trump in 2024 if he was the GOP nominee

    Bill Barr told Trump his election fraud claims 'nonsense,' eventually leading to Barr's formal resignation as attorney general.

  • Meth lab suspect denies charges; reportedly explains drug-making process to police

    The Ottawa County Drug Task Force arrests Brooke Halsted, 37, of Port Clinton, charge her with trafficking and manufacturing meth.

  • Texas man guilty for role in assault on U.S. Capitol in landmark win for prosecutors

    A Texas man who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump was found guilty for his role in the attack on Tuesday, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first such case to go before a jury. The defendant, Guy Reffitt, was found guilty on all five of the felony charges he faced, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding. Reffitt's trial was seen as an important test case as the U.S. Justice Department attempts to secure convictions from the hundreds of defendants who have not taken plea deals.