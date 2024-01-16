First with Kids: Skating safety

TechCrunch

More trouble for European Union lawmakers in a controversial area of tech policymaking -- namely the bloc’s proposed legislation to apply surveillance technologies, such as client-side scanning, to digital messaging to try to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This week the Commission's ombudsman published details of a finding it made in December of maladministration over a decision by the EU's executive not to release fuller information pertaining to its communications with a child safety tech maker. Last year the Commission released some documents relating to its exchanges with the company in question but denied access to others.