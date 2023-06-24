In first-of-its-kind murder case, Peoria County man gets 80 years in prison

A Peoria County man was sentenced on Thursday to 80 years in prison in the death of a Marquette Heights man.

Allen Schimmelpfennig, 30, was given the maximum penalty in the 2021 death and disappearance of Gabriel Cook, 34. Circuit Judge John Vespa sentenced Schimmelpfennig to 75 years on a first-degree murder charge and five years on a charge of concealment of a homicidal death. Cook's body has never been found.

Schimmelpfennig was convicted of the charges in May in what the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office called a first-of-its-kind bodiless murder case.

Cook was reported missing by his family on March 8, 2021, the same day the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a burning Jeep on Kickapoo Creek Road. The Jeep belonged to Cook's grandmother. A witness testified to seeing Cook and Schimmelpfennig together earlier that day, loading a motorbike into the Jeep. Cook was never seen again. Security cameras also captured the Jeep near a storage locker leased by Schimmelpfennig.

Peoria police detectives later searched the storage locker and found a large pool of dried blood that was confirmed to be Cook's. Dr. Amanda Youmans, a forensic pathologist, testified at trial that based on the amount of blood found, Cook would have needed immediate medical attention to survive. There were no records from any area medical facility of Cook receiving treatment. Detectives also located .380 shell casings that matched a casing found in Schimmelpfennig’s apartment and the motorbike. Assistant State’s Attorneys David Gast and Jason Ramos introduced additional evidence, including cellphone and GPS records, that linked Schimmelpfennig and Cook on that day.

Before his disappearance, Cook would have daily conversations with his girlfriend and would video chat weekly with his daughter, who lived out of state. He lived with and helped care for his grandmother.

In arguing Thursday for the maximum penalty, Gast said the ordeal would never end for Cook’s family because they don’t have a final resting place to go and grieve his loss. Cook’s family members also testified about the lack of closure and requested the maximum sentence.

