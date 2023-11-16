First of its kind Go-Go Museum coming to Anacostia in 2024

TechCrunch

The special purpose acquisition company poised to take stratospheric balloon startup World View public is now under official deadline as shareholders voted to again push back the date by which it must complete the deal. World View, which was founded a decade ago, was originally focused on using a fleet of stratospheric balloons to provide space tourism experiences. In that presentation, World View says that it has conducted more than 115 stratospheric flights, with current and past customers including NASA, the U.S. Air Force and Sierra Nevada Corporation.