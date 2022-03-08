New, first-of-its-kind podcast series aims to help women "find their fierce"

(NewMediaWire) - March 08, 2022 - DALLAS - Traditional gender roles often compel women to put everyone and everything before themselves. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression get in the way of heart health and well-being[1], which is critical because cardiovascular disease is the number one killer for women, especially in Black and Hispanic women[2]. The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all, will boldly address these health issues impacting women with a new, first-of-its-kind podcast series Live Fierce, hosting a dual podcast series - Live Fierce in English and Atrvete a Vivir in Spanish - both of which will premiere today on International Womens Day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a physical, mental, and financial toll on people and exposed the significant burden[3] placed on women. The American Heart Association is responding by offering help, in the form of straight talk, to women to help them rediscover their direction, reclaim their energy and reignite their power.

The Live Fierce podcast series will use the power of authentic storytelling to empower women especially women of color to feel good about themselves and focus on their well-being. Created for and by women, the goal of the podcast is to motivate and educate women about their biggest health threat and help them become their own advocates. By intentionally including culturally relevant content in two languages, the American Heart Association aims to help drive further systemic public health change to remove barriers to equitable health.

Live Fierce host Katrina McGhee, American Heart Association executive vice president of marketing & communications, best-selling author and motivational speaker, and Atrvete a Vivir host Lili Gil Valletta American Heart Association volunteer, co-founder, and CEO of the cultural intelligence firms CIEN + and Culturintel and award-winning entrepreneur and TV commentator. They will introduce listeners to other influential women and experts in multiple fields of self-care who understand why it is so crucial for women to take time to take care of themselves and their health.

More than half of the U.S. population are women, and they play a vital role in society, but women, especially women of color, have been systematically deprived of rights and opportunities, which exposes them to higher risks and more significant burdens from the impacts of health inequities, said McGhee. What makes this podcast unique is that we don't just talk about these issues. We will give you the science-backed solutions and resources in the form of real-talk, authentic conversations that lead to practical can-do solutions that allow you to live fierce in every area of your life that might be missing.

Story continues

Our podcast will bring us together as women to take a stand for our health and inspire the women we love to do the same, said Gil Valletta. I look forward to opening up a dialogue that brings authenticity, practical advice and conversations that we typically dont share openly as women. Together we can flip the script to address topics that impact our lives and well-being every day.

The Live Fierce and Atrvete a Vivir podcast series are available on all major podcast platforms. To learn more and starting listening, visit heart.org/livefiercepodcasts or heart.org/atreveteavivirpodcasts.

Opportunities to support the podcasts through national sponsorship are available.

Additional Resources:

###

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the publics health, and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us onheart.org,Facebook,Twitter, or calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Acerca de la American Heart Association

La American Heart Association es una fuerza incansable para un mundo de vidas ms largas y saludables. Nos dedicamos a asegurar una salud equitativa en todas las comunidades. A travs de la colaboracin con numerosas organizaciones, e impulsados por millones de voluntarios, financiamos la investigacin innovadora, abogamos por la salud pblica y compartimos recursos que salvan vidas. La organizacin con sede en Dallas ha sido una fuente lder de informacin de salud durante casi un siglo. Conctese con nosotros enheart.org,Facebook,Twittero llamando al 1-800-AHA-USA1.

For Media Inquiries: 214-706-1173

Bridget OLeary: bridget.oleary@heart.org

For Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)

heart.org and stroke.org

[1] Relation between resting amygdalar activity and cardiovascular events: a longitudinal and cohort study - The Lancet

[2] Why Are Young Black Women at High Risk for Cardiovascular Disease? | Circulation (ahajournals.org);Cardiovascular Disease in Hispanics/Latinos in the United States (nih.gov)

[3] Gender inequality and health disparity amid COVID-19 (nih.gov)