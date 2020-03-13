The first known US coronavirus case is nearly two months old — and it's still 'pretty complicated' to be tested

How many Americans are infected by coronavirus? How many have been tested?

Nearly two months after the first known case of the respiratory disease was reported in the United States, and a day after the World Health Organization declared it as a pandemic, federal agencies remain short on answers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not respond to questions from USA TODAY on Thursday about the nation's detection program, which has been plagued by a shortage of test kits, flawed science and dubious data.

There were 1,215 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, with 36 fatalities, in the United States as of Thursday, according to the CDC's website. The agency is no longer issuing data on the number of tests taken.

Infectious disease experts, however, say the official tally is only a fraction of the reality, because it does not contain data from some states, and the lack of test kits has prevented diagnosis for thousands who may be ill.

A Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, which, unlike the CDC's website, is updated throughout each day, counted 40 deaths and 1,663 confirmed U.S. cases as of late Thursday night.

In late February, as the viral insurgency bloomed in the U.S. about a month after the first identified case in Washington state on Jan. 21,, epidemiologists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles calculated that up to 9,000 Americans would be infected by March 1.

Their study noted that contagious diseases spread in a geometric progression, and "the opportunity window to contain the epidemic of COVID-19 in its early stages is closing."

More recent developments place that prediction in a stark, personal context: Americans are under quarantine or self-monitoring, stock markets have plunged, workers are telecommuting and major events are canceling.

Consider Kyle Edgar, 20, who spent his spring break last week with thousands of people at bars and fraternity parties at the University of Maryland in College Park, and at a gathering for modified car aficionados in nearby Montgomery County.

Afterward, Edgar developed a sore throat, congestion, chills and a cough. Due to remission from bone cancer, he didn’t want to take any chances with his immune system.

Edgar said his regular physicians declined to test for coronavirus but directed him to another health care facility, which sent him to a third location. There, an employee suggested he visit a nearby clinic for sexually transmitted diseases, where a doctor in a mask and bodysuit took nose and throat swabs.