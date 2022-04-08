First S.Korean bank issues crypto accounts for corporations

Danny Park
·1 min read

Shinhan Bank became South Korea’s first domestic lender to trial real-name corporate accounts for cash-to-crypto transactions, paving the way for an institutional crypto boom in the peninsula.

See related article: South Korean banks find workaround to cash in on crypto services

Fast facts

  • Local regulations permit only licensed and bank-partnered crypto exchanges to offer cash-to-crypto services in South Korea.

  • Businesses under Shinhan’s corporate account trials can invest in cryptocurrencies through the bank’s partner exchange Korbit.

  • Banks have been steering clear of opening crypto trading accounts for corporates due to money laundering concerns, citing difficulties in identifying proxy investments from firms.

  • The bank said it eliminates such risks by mandating businesses entrust crypto in the Shinhan-backed custody service KDAC (Korea Digital Asset Custody).

  • Corporations selected by the bank for the trial run are members of KDAC.

  • In South Korea, there are 4,426 corporate investors trading in crypto-to-crypto exchanges after acquiring assets overseas or via P2P trades, according to the Financial Services Commission.

See related article: South Korean banks seek green light on crypto

