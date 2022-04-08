First S.Korean bank issues crypto accounts for corporations
Shinhan Bank became South Korea’s first domestic lender to trial real-name corporate accounts for cash-to-crypto transactions, paving the way for an institutional crypto boom in the peninsula.
Fast facts
Local regulations permit only licensed and bank-partnered crypto exchanges to offer cash-to-crypto services in South Korea.
Businesses under Shinhan’s corporate account trials can invest in cryptocurrencies through the bank’s partner exchange Korbit.
Banks have been steering clear of opening crypto trading accounts for corporates due to money laundering concerns, citing difficulties in identifying proxy investments from firms.
The bank said it eliminates such risks by mandating businesses entrust crypto in the Shinhan-backed custody service KDAC (Korea Digital Asset Custody).
Corporations selected by the bank for the trial run are members of KDAC.
In South Korea, there are 4,426 corporate investors trading in crypto-to-crypto exchanges after acquiring assets overseas or via P2P trades, according to the Financial Services Commission.
