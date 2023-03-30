First Lady attends Nashville school shooting vigil

Storyful

First lady Dr Jill Biden and musician Sheryl Crow joined a crowd of mourners in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 29, to remember the victims of Monday’s mass shooting at the Covenant School.Footage streamed by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County shows the crowd in front of the Metro Nashville Courthouse.Speaking at the vigil, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Monday was “our city’s worst day.”“I so wish we did not need to be here, but we need to be here — together as a community,” Cooper said.Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said: “Many of us hoped and prayed these evil acts we saw would never happen in Nashville," and thanked the officers who responded to the shooting on Monday.Three nine-year-old children and three school staff members were killed Monday at the Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville, police said.Police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student of the school, who was shot dead at the scene. Credit: Metro Nashville via Storyful